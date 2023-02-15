"Such a nostalgic feeling" - An emotional Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test in Delhi

Indian star batter Virat Kohli is set for an emotional return to his home ground for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The match between India and Australia is set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and will begin on Friday, February 17.

Kohli took to Instagram to post a story and share his emotions with fans on the return to his home ground. He was on a drive towards the stadium and that likely brought back memories of traveling to the stadium while he was still playing age-group cricket.

This is where it all started for Kohli and he looked pumped to be back. Here's what he wrote in his story:

"A long drive towards the stadium in Delhi after ages. Such a nostalgic feeling."

Click Here to view his story

Virat Kohli likely got a home Test at the right time

Although Kohli has found his vintage best in ODIs in recent times, his inconsistency has continued in the longest format. The former Indian captain last scored a Test century more than three years ago and has averaged just in the mid-20s since then.

However, he couldn't have asked for a better time to make a comeback to his home ground as the stage seems to be set for him to break the Test century jinx. It will also be the first time he will be playing in front of the Virat Kohli Stand, something which could provide him with added motivation.

After a poor run in the Bangladesh Tests and a failure in the first game in Nagpur, Kohli would be determined to score big on his home ground.

India’s squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes