Team India register their biggest win as they beat England by 434 runs in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 

Team India handed a crushing defeat to England in the third Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-Test series. The 434-run victory registered on Day 4 of the Test is also their biggest victory margin by runs in the format, beating the previous tally of 372 in 2021.

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2021. That win came on the back of a century from Mayank Agarwal in the first innings, with the Kiwis managing only 62 in their opening dig. With an improbable 540 set to win, the visitors collapsed for 167 in their second innings.

Meanwhile, the sub-continent giants inflicted a heavy loss on the Englishmen in Rajkot as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Sarfaraz Khan piled on the runs in the second innings.

Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 214, while Sarfaraz followed his first innings score of 62 to stay not out at 68 off 72 deliveries. Gill was run out for 91. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma eventually declared with their lead at 556.

Ravindra Jadeja takes a five-wicket haul as India bowl England out for 122

Ravindra Jadeja. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ravindra Jadeja, who had struck a crucial hundred in the first innings, picked up a fifer in the second. The Saurashtra all-rounder started by dismissing Ollie Pope and went on to remove Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, and Mark Wood. It was also the second instance in Jadeja's Test career that he made a century and took a fifer.

Kuldeep Yadav took a couple of wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up one each to demolish Ben Stokes and Co. for 122 in 39.4 overs. The hosts have come back from 0-1 dowm to register two comfortable wins to go 2-1 up.

The fourth Test begins on February 23 in Ranchi.

