"Happy Birthday to man who epitomizes elegance and grace on cricket field"- Twitterati sent special wishes to Rohit Sharma as he turned 36 on Sunday

The cricket community sent its warm wishes to Team India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma as he turned 36 on Sunday, April 30. He is currently leading the Mumbai Indians side in IPL 2023.
Rohit was in action on the field on his birthday as MI squared off against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He did not have a great time with the bat, as he scored only three runs from five balls before getting out in the second over in the chase.
However, the night ended on a memorable note as the Mumbai Indians went on to win the match in the last over by scaling down a massive total of 213. It was also the first instance of a team successfully chasing a total of over 200 at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL.
On the occasion of Rohit Sharma's 36th birthday, the Twitterati, including some prominent personalities, were quick to wish him through their Tweets. Here are some of them:
"It's not 36th its 35th"- Rohit Sharma's funny reaction on being asked about his birthday after win vs RR
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma showed off his lighter side to the fans by quipping about his age. He then reflected on his team's performance in the match against RR. He lauded Tim David for his special knock and labelled him a great asset to the team.
"It's not 36th, its 35th. It was very pleasing to see how we chased it down today. We have got the ability and back ourselves to chase those kinds of scores. It was really pleasing to see the chase. Its a big shoe to fill, Polly has done it for a long time but Tim has all the attributes to become a great player. He is a great guy to have. "
He added, talking about bringing in a replacement for Jofra Archer:
"Yeah it is quite difficult, it is something which we don't want to do but we have to make changes depending on the conditions. The guys have to [be] ready for that. Look Jofra, speaking about him, he has had a massive injury. He didn't play much cricket for a long long time, we saw extreme pace today and that was pleasing for us. The more he plays, he will get back to rhythm."
MI will next face Punjab Kings on May 3 in Mohali.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.