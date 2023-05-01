"Happy Birthday to man who epitomizes elegance and grace on cricket field"- Twitterati sent special wishes to Rohit Sharma as he turned 36 on Sunday

The cricket community sent its warm wishes to Team India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma as he turned 36 on Sunday, April 30. He is currently leading the Mumbai Indians side in IPL 2023.

Rohit was in action on the field on his birthday as MI squared off against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He did not have a great time with the bat, as he scored only three runs from five balls before getting out in the second over in the chase.

However, the night ended on a memorable note as the Mumbai Indians went on to win the match in the last over by scaling down a massive total of 213. It was also the first instance of a team successfully chasing a total of over 200 at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL.

On the occasion of Rohit Sharma's 36th birthday, the Twitterati, including some prominent personalities, were quick to wish him through their Tweets. Here are some of them:

Jhulan Goswami @JhulanG10



#RohitSharma #HitmanBirthday Sending warm wishes on your birthday, @ImRo45 ! May your year be filled with victories and successes! Wishing you a year full of victories and successes🏏 Sending warm wishes on your birthday, @ImRo45! May your year be filled with victories and successes! Wishing you a year full of victories and successes🏏🎂#RohitSharma #HitmanBirthday https://t.co/QjlDM4zJA9

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif @ImRo45 Rohit Sharma, have a great year. If my small birthday day wish comes true, India will have both WTC and World Cup titles. Great cricketer, wonderful human. #HappyBirthday Rohit Sharma, have a great year. If my small birthday day wish comes true, India will have both WTC and World Cup titles. Great cricketer, wonderful human. #HappyBirthday @ImRo45

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



Hitman turns 36 today. Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma, one of the greatest ODI openers ever, 3 double hundreds in ODI, 4 Hundreds in T20I, One of the best openers in Tests in recent years, Most successful captain in IPL history with 5 titles.Hitman turns 36 today. #HappyBirthdayRohit Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma, one of the greatest ODI openers ever, 3 double hundreds in ODI, 4 Hundreds in T20I, One of the best openers in Tests in recent years, Most successful captain in IPL history with 5 titles. Hitman turns 36 today. #HappyBirthdayRohit https://t.co/rFlRYyuG7V

Rahul Sharma @CricFnatic In modern day cricket, no one looks as easy on the eyes as Rohit Sharma pulling the ball into the stands. It's as if he has that extra bit of time than others while going for a pull-shot. Simply a genius. Happy birthday, Hitman.



In modern day cricket, no one looks as easy on the eyes as Rohit Sharma pulling the ball into the stands. It's as if he has that extra bit of time than others while going for a pull-shot. Simply a genius. Happy birthday, Hitman. https://t.co/LTu3mm0DZP

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh



What a beautiful video!

#HappyBirthdayRohit Rohit Sharma's fans celebrating the birthday of their Hero and Idol in Hyderabad.What a beautiful video! Rohit Sharma's fans celebrating the birthday of their Hero and Idol in Hyderabad.What a beautiful video!#HappyBirthdayRohit https://t.co/MCCBzbEClM

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL



Wishing my God Rohit Sharma - The hitman of world cricket, the man who made me fall in love with cricket and millions of people like me. The greatest opener ever to play the sport of cricket.Wishing my God @ImRo45 a very very happy 36th birthday. Rohit Sharma - The hitman of world cricket, the man who made me fall in love with cricket and millions of people like me. The greatest opener ever to play the sport of cricket.Wishing my God @ImRo45 a very very happy 36th birthday. https://t.co/JP1BijvuIC

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma the man of the World Cup. 5 centuries in an edition, 6 IPL trophies, 5 as a captain, 3 double centuries in ODIs, the GOAT opener. His journey has been incredible!



A very happy birthday to The Hitman. Rohit Sharma the man of the World Cup. 5 centuries in an edition, 6 IPL trophies, 5 as a captain, 3 double centuries in ODIs, the GOAT opener. His journey has been incredible!A very happy birthday to The Hitman. https://t.co/oqIgf5NLoh

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola



WTC Final & 50 Over World Cup In 2023.



Win Any One Event That Will Be Biggest Return Gift From You.



Forget This IPL 2023, One ICC Trophy We Want From You 🏻 Happy Birthday Hitman Rohit SharmaWTC Final & 50 Over World Cup In 2023.Win Any One Event That Will Be Biggest Return Gift From You.Forget This IPL 2023, One ICC Trophy We Want From You Happy Birthday Hitman Rohit Sharma ❤️WTC Final & 50 Over World Cup In 2023. Win Any One Event That Will Be Biggest Return Gift From You. Forget This IPL 2023, One ICC Trophy We Want From You ✌🏻 https://t.co/nUMGdBvfPs

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Captain of the Indian cricket team

Only player to score centuries in T20Is

Only player to score double centuries in ODIs

Five-time IPL winning captain



Happy Birthday to the most elegant, powerful & purest strikers of the cricket ball, Rohit Sharma! 🥳 Captain of the Indian cricket teamOnly player to scorecenturies in T20IsOnly player to scoredouble centuries in ODIsFive-time IPL winning captainHappy Birthday to the most elegant, powerful & purest strikers of the cricket ball, Rohit Sharma! 🥳 🌟 Captain of the Indian cricket team ✅ Only player to score 4️⃣ centuries in T20Is ✅ Only player to score 3️⃣ double centuries in ODIs 🏆 Five-time IPL winning captain Happy Birthday to the most elegant, powerful & purest strikers of the cricket ball, Rohit Sharma! 🥳🇮🇳 https://t.co/ZihUVjVCew

2ndIPLcenturywhenRohit @RohitCharan_45 ‍ ‍



#HappyBirthdayRohit @ImRo45

Man Of Masses Rohit Sharma Birthday Celebrations Man Of Masses Rohit Sharma Birthday Celebrations ❤‍🔥❤‍🔥#HappyBirthdayRohit @ImRo45https://t.co/KnUcwBUsgW

Suniel Shetty @SunielVShetty Happy Birthday Rohit! Wishing you a year filled with tons of runs, success and happiness, both on and off the field. Stay blessed! @ImRo45 Happy Birthday Rohit! Wishing you a year filled with tons of runs, success and happiness, both on and off the field. Stay blessed! @ImRo45 https://t.co/SPQTGaRDiG

ICC @ICC



Sit back and enjoy watching all the sixes from the bat of The Hitman from the 2019 Wishing Rohit Sharma a happy birthdaySit back and enjoy watching all the sixes from the bat of The Hitman from the 2019 @cricketworldcup Wishing Rohit Sharma a happy birthday 🎂Sit back and enjoy watching all the sixes from the bat of The Hitman from the 2019 @cricketworldcup 💥

The Bharat Army @thebharatarmy HITMAN'S BHARAT ARMY! Here's wishing our skipper Rohit Sharma, a very happy birthday.



One of the greatest Indians to grace the game of cricket turns 36 today!



Pics belong to the respective owners • #HappyBirthday #TeamIndia #BharatArmy HITMAN'S BHARAT ARMY! Here's wishing our skipper Rohit Sharma, a very happy birthday.One of the greatest Indians to grace the game of cricket turns 36 today!Pics belong to the respective owners • #RohitSharma 💙 HITMAN'S BHARAT ARMY! Here's wishing our skipper Rohit Sharma, a very happy birthday.🎂 One of the greatest Indians to grace the game of cricket turns 36 today!📷 Pics belong to the respective owners • #RohitSharma #HappyBirthday #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/twtWLhQh5e

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



The cricketer I've met over 10 times (the most I have). Each time I meet him, the experience and the excitement is another level. Thank you for all that you've done for India and Mumbai Indians



#HappyBirthdayRohit Happy birthday Rohit SharmaThe cricketer I've met over 10 times (the most I have). Each time I meet him, the experience and the excitement is another level. Thank you for all that you've done for India and Mumbai Indians Happy birthday Rohit Sharma ❤️🙏The cricketer I've met over 10 times (the most I have). Each time I meet him, the experience and the excitement is another level. Thank you for all that you've done for India and Mumbai Indians 💙#HappyBirthdayRohit https://t.co/dw4J9vDCtM

VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ @Vector_45R



#HappyBirthdayRohit

Happy Birthday to the man who epitomizes elegance and grace on the cricket field, Rohit Sharma. Happy Birthday to the man who epitomizes elegance and grace on the cricket field, Rohit Sharma. ✨#HappyBirthdayRohithttps://t.co/uckxYh01gl

Mustafa @Mustafasays_

Hitman turns 36 today.

Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma, one of the greatest ODI openers ever, 3 double hundreds in ODI, 4 Hundreds in T20I, Most successful captain in IPL history with 5 titles.Hitman turns 36 today. #HappyBirthdayrohitsharma Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma, one of the greatest ODI openers ever, 3 double hundreds in ODI, 4 Hundreds in T20I, Most successful captain in IPL history with 5 titles. Hitman turns 36 today. #HappyBirthdayrohitsharma https://t.co/QmOCnMXOKJ

Immy|| 🇮🇳 @TotallyImro45



He's the reason why I stated watching cricket.



He's the man who made me to love this game.



Happy Birthday to the New God Of Cricket Hitman Rohit Sharma



#HappyBirthdayRohit | @ImRo45

twitter.com/Immy_Videos/st… The man who made me fall in love with the game of CricketHe's the reason why I stated watching cricket.He's the man who made me to love this game.Happy Birthday to the New God Of Cricket Hitman Rohit Sharma The man who made me fall in love with the game of CricketHe's the reason why I stated watching cricket. He's the man who made me to love this game. Happy Birthday to the New God Of Cricket Hitman Rohit Sharma#HappyBirthdayRohit | @ImRo45 twitter.com/Immy_Videos/st…

"It's not 36th its 35th"- Rohit Sharma's funny reaction on being asked about his birthday after win vs RR

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma showed off his lighter side to the fans by quipping about his age. He then reflected on his team's performance in the match against RR. He lauded Tim David for his special knock and labelled him a great asset to the team.

"It's not 36th, its 35th. It was very pleasing to see how we chased it down today. We have got the ability and back ourselves to chase those kinds of scores. It was really pleasing to see the chase. Its a big shoe to fill, Polly has done it for a long time but Tim has all the attributes to become a great player. He is a great guy to have. "

He added, talking about bringing in a replacement for Jofra Archer:

"Yeah it is quite difficult, it is something which we don't want to do but we have to make changes depending on the conditions. The guys have to [be] ready for that. Look Jofra, speaking about him, he has had a massive injury. He didn't play much cricket for a long long time, we saw extreme pace today and that was pleasing for us. The more he plays, he will get back to rhythm."

MI will next face Punjab Kings on May 3 in Mohali.

