[Watch] Ageless MS Dhoni takes a brilliant reflex catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav during IPL 2023 game between MI and CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni took a brilliant reflex catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav in the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8.

The incident took place in the eighth over, bowled by Mitchell Santner. The Kiwi spinner bowled a fuller-length delivery, which Yadav tried to sweep. However, the batter got a faint edge, and Dhoni did extremely well to move to his left and complete the catch.

The 41-year-old immediately reviewed the decision after the on-field umpire turned down the appeal. The decision was overturned after replays showed the ball was hitting both the bat and gloves, proving once again why DRS is often referred to as the Dhoni Review System.

Watch the dismissal below:

With the dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav once again failed to deliver for MI this season, scoring just a solitary run and leaving the home side reeling at 67/3 in just 7.2 overs.

The right-handed batter previously scored just 15 runs off 16 balls, which MI lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets in their IPL 2023 opening game.

The 32-year-old’s failures with the bat come off the back of a forgetful ODI series against Australia at home. He registered three consecutive golden ducks in as many ODIs as the hosts lost the series 2-1.

Yadav, however, has been phenomenal in the Indian Premier League. He has so far scored 2660 runs in 125 games, including 16 half-centuries. The right-hander amassed 303 runs in eight games last year at a strike rate of 145.67, including three fifties.

Suryakumar Yadav will now look to return to scoring ways against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, April 11.

Suryakumar Yadav fails to deliver as MI set 158-run target for CSK

Mumbai Indians set a 158-run target for the Super Kings on Saturday. This came after a clinical bowling performance from CSK restricted the home team to 157/8 in their allotted 20 overs. While Ishan Kishan top-scored with 32 off 21 balls, Tim David contributed 31 off 22 deliveries.

For CSK, Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets, while Mitchell Santner and Tushar Deshpande bagged two each.

In response, CSK are 68/1 after six overs at the time of writing, with Ajinkya Rahane (53 off 20 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (8 off 12 deliveries) at the crease.

