[Watch] Mitchell Starc wreaks havoc to dismiss Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav off consecutive deliveries in 2nd IND vs AUS ODI 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, along with Suryakumar Yadav, departed off consecutive deliveries by Mitchell Starc in the fifth over of the second ODI against Australia on March 19 in Vishakapatnam. The Men in Blue's woes against left-arm seam continued as the Aussie pace spearhead also accounted for Shubman Gill's wicket in the first over.

Rohit looked in good touch after notching a couple of quick boundaries but was put under pressure by Starc. He played off three consecutive dot balls in the fifth over before chasing a wide delivery that claimed the edge.

Stationed at first slip, Steve Smith took a tricky catch to seal Rohit Sharma's departure. Take a look at the dismissal right below:

Mitchell Starc stepped up with a peach of a delivery to trap Suryakumar Yadav right in front. The dismissal eerily mirrored the one from the series opener at Wankhede, where the left-arm seamer dismissed him for a golden duck as well.

The right-handed batter had no answer to the tailing inswinger, failed to negotiate the late movement and was caught all ends up.

He consulted Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end after the umpire signaled his decision and made the right decision not to go for the review, which unfortunately marked his second consecutive golden duck.

Here is how the dismissal unfolded:

Suryakumar Yadav, whose ODI place is already under thin ice, has not made the most of the opportunities on offer so far. While he has been a victim of good deliveries, he will lose his place should Iyer recover from a back injury.

India in all sorts of trouble after the twin blow of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav

The Men in Blue have had a forgettable afternoon after losing the toss. They have lost five wickets in no time and are currently reeling at 51-5 after the first powerplay.

Following twin strikes from Mitchell Mitchell Starc's of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, he struck once again by dismissing KL Rahul with yet another vicious inswinger.

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, was the fifth wicket to fall following a spectacular catch by Steve Smith at first slip off Sean Abbott's bowling.

How many runs will Team India score in the first innings? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes