[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma spotted together ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2024 clash in Mumbai

Legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni were spotted together, along with current Indian captain Rohit Sharma, recently in Mumbai. The three stars are currently in the capital city of Maharashtra for the upcoming marquee IPL 2024 clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this match on Sunday night. Both Rohit and Dhoni are no longer captains of their respective franchises, with Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad currently at the helm.

A fan took to Instagram and shared a video to give a glimpse of Sachin, Rohit and Dhoni in Mumbai. In it, the trio could be seen together at a promotional event.

"I see him in Chennai" - Michael Vaughan feels Rohit Sharma will replace MS Dhoni at CSK in IPL 2025

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently predicted that Rohit Sharma might move to the Chennai Super Kings next season as a replacement for MS Dhoni and take up the leadership role.

"I think he (Rohit) will go to Chennai, replace MS Dhoni. Gaikwad is doing it this year. Do you think it's just a holding job? Maybe Rohit next year? I see him in Chennai. I see him there," Vaughan told YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on a podcast.

On Hardik Pandya receiving criticism from fans during IPL 2024, Vaughan stated:

"Hardik is going through a difficult time and it's not his fault. He has been asked to come back to the Mumbai Indians. He has been asked to be the captain. Who is going to say no to that? He has just been given a job that pretty much every single cricketer in India would like to do, captain the MI. I personally would have kept Rohit."

He added:

"Hardik coming back to Mumbai is big enough pressure in itself. Rohit, once he had a good World Cup, he is obviously going to captain India in the T20 World Cup. The sensible move would have been Rohit captaining MI and Hardik, in mind, for the next year or year after."

