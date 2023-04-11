[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav suffers an eye injury after misjudging a catch in MI vs DC clash in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians' (MI) Suryakumar Yadav suffered an eye injury while fielding near the boundary in the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 11. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is playing host to this game.

On the fourth ball of the 17th over, Axar Patel hit the ball up in the air towards the long-on region against Jason Behrendorff. It was a straightforward catch but Suryakumar Yadav, unfortunately, could not catch the ball as it went through his hands and hit him in the eye before falling over the ropes.

Following the dropped catch, the umpire signaled a six. Suryakumar went down in pain immediately as the physio came in to check on him. Ramandeep Singh replaced him on the field as a substitute for the remaining overs in the innings.

Suryakumar Yadav seems to have hurt himself while attempting that catch of Axar Patel!

Axar Patel and David Warner help DC to 172 vs MI on a tricky pitch

After being asked to bat first, DC made a brisk start as Prithvi Shaw hit a couple of boundaries. Hrithik Shokeen dismissed him in the fourth over to give MI their first breakthrough.

Manish Pandey (26) and David Warner put together a mini-partnership to take their side ahead. Piyush Chawla (3/22) spun a web around the batters in the middle overs and triggered a collapse.

Axar Patel (54) and David Warner (51) hit half-centuries in the second half of the innings to take their side to a competitive total of 172. Speaking at the mid-innings break, DC vice-captain Axar Patel reflected on his knock, saying:

"I was just trying to back myself and looking to hit anything in my arc. I went in with an attacking mindset so that paid off. When I saw the wicket, the ball was stopping a bit. So, I was trying to hold my shape and waiting to strike everything in my zone.

"On this wicket, it's important to hold the shape and not hit every ball. (Bowling) When we saw the wicket, I knew I'll have to bowl here. It's a challenging total. Hopefully, we can defend it."

