[Watch] Virat Kohli departs for first-ever World Cup duck in IND vs ENG match

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli had to depart without scoring against England in their 2023 World Cup encounter in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. This was also the first time that Kohli was dismissed for a duck in World Cups and also his first in ODIs since February 2022.

David Willey was getting the ball to go across with the angle as well as swing back when needed and that was certainly putting pressure on Kohli. The veteran batter even timed a ball sweetly towards covers, but Dawid Malan fielded sensationally to stop what seemed like a certain boundary.

That seemed to put even more pressure on Virat Kohli as he tried to dance down the track and smash Willey over mid-off. However, a bit of extra bounce meant that Kohli could only lob it into the hands of the fielder Ben Stokes instead of clearing him. Willey was pumped up and understandably so given how big a wicket it was.

Here's a video of Kohli's dismissal:

India need a new fulcrum to step up after Virat Kohli's wicket

Kohli has arguably been India's best batter in the 2023 World Cup with 354 runs from five innings coming into the game against England. The speciality of his campaign so far has been the way he has anchored the Men in Blue in their chases.

However, with Kohli back in the shed now, the Men in Blue need captain Rohit Sharma as well as their lower order to fire and get them to a fighting total.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood