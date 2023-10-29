[Watch] Virat Kohli kicks sofa in anger after departing for duck in IND vs ENG 2023 World Cup showdown

Virat Kohli departed for a golden duck in the 2023 World Cup match between India and England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. The right-handed holed out to Ben Stokes at mid-off.

The dismissal took place in the seventh over of India's innings. David Willey bowled a good length and Kohli lost to his patience. The right-handed batter attempted to hit a big shot but didn’t get hold of the stroke before Stokes took an easy catch. It was his first duck in ODIs this year.

Watch Kohli’s wicket below:

Following the dismissal, Kohli was seen punching the sofa in anger and frustration in the dressing room.

Watch the viral video below:

Expand Tweet

Kohli, however, has been in sublime form with the bat in the marquee ICC tournament. The 34-year-old has amassed 354 runs in six matches at an average of 88.50, including one century and three fifties.

In his previous outing, he smashed 95 versus New Zealand as India won by four wickets to stretch their unbeaten streak to five games.

Middle order fails to deliver ahead of IND vs SL World Cup clash

The middle order failed to deliver for India in the World Cup ahead of the game against Sri Lanka on November 2. Apart from Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scored 9 (13) and 4 (16), respectively.

Gill has scored 104 runs in four matches, while Iyer has managed 134 runs in six games. They have managed a solitary half-century against Bangladesh and Pakistan, respectively.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul also holed out to mid-wicket despite getting well set at the crease. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 39 runs off 58 balls, including three boundaries.

India captain Rohit Sharma, however, starred with the bat, scoring 87 off 101, including three sixes and 10 boundaries.

Suryakumar Yadav also smashed 49 off 47, including one six and four boundaries. He, however, failed to play till the last over.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 220/8 after 48 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav at the crease.

Follow the IND vs ENG 2023 World Cup match live score and updates here.