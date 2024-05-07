"What a find" - Fans react to Abhishek Porel's stunning knock in DC vs RR match of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Abhishek Porel shone with the bat in the team's IPL 2024 contest against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 7. The southpaw notched up his maiden IPL half-century in the game against the Royals.

After being asked to bat first, Delhi were off to a blistering start. Porel did a commendable job with the bat, slamming a 28-fall fifty. The left-handed batter finished with 65 runs off 36 deliveries. He hit three sixes and seven fours during his stay at the crease.

The keeper-batter formed a quick-fire 60-run opening stand with Jake Fraser-McGurk. Porel bagged widespread praise on social media for his batting exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many DC fans expressed their excitement over Porel's impressive performance.

"Sorry porel i wasn't familiar with your game," commented a fan.

"Abhishek Porel is quite a find for DC this season... Should get more chances ahead..." wrote another.

"Porel has had a decent season till now. Only faced some backlash because they sent him at points where one would expect Pant to come in. But he has done fine..if we ignore that aspect which isn't his fault," chimed in yet another.

Abhishek Porel was dismissed in the 13th over. The talented youngster perished while trying to play a lofted shot on the off side against Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling. He failed to get the desired connection and was ultimately caught by Sandeep Sharma at backward point.

DC's middle order fail to capitalize on wonderful start from Abhishek Porel and Jake Fraser-McGurk

Abhishek Porel and Jake Fraser-McGurk helped Delhi get off to a wonderful start, scoring 65 and 50, respectively. While they set a great platform for the remaining batters, DC's middle order failed to get going.

Shai Hope, who came in at No. 3, was run out after scoring just a single run. Skipper Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel also couldn't score big in the clash, mustering 15 runs each.

For Rajasthan, Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers, registering figures of 4-0-23-4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback