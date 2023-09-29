"You finished my cake too" - Virat Kohli's cheeky comment on Anushka Sharma's photo 

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli recently engaged in a fun banter with his wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

Kohli recently participated in the ODI series against Australia at home. After being rested for the first two matches, the veteran batter played the third ODI on Wednesday in Rajkot and hit a fluent half-century in a losing cause.

India won the series by a 2-1 margin to gain momentum ahead of the World Cup. Kohli is currently in Guwahati with the Indian contingent to play a warm-up match agaisnt England on Saturday (September 30).

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma shared a photo of herself with an interesting caption for a promotional campaign. You can view the post below:

Virat Kohli reacted to Anushka's post by saying:

"You finished my cake too."

Virat Kohli will return to the field on October 8 as India begin their World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia

Virat Kohli is all set to participate in the ODI World Cup for the fourth time in his illustrious career. He played his maiden World Cup in 2011 and won the trophy in the first attempt.

Kohli later took part in the 2015 and 2019 editions, where India lost in the semi-finals. He will be eager to perform well in the upcoming tournament to help India end their ICC trophy drought.

Here is Team India's complete schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023:

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 pm IST

Match 8: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 pm IST

Match 13: October 15 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 pm IST

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 pm IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Qualifier 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 43, November 11 - India vs Qualifier 1, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST