Rohit stars as India breeze past Ireland

Rohit Sharma in Twenty20 action for India

Rohit Sharma's impressive 97 and four wickets from Kuldeep Yadav helped India to a comfortable 76-run Twenty20 international win over Ireland.

India have two matches in Ireland before travelling to England and they began their tour with a convincing victory at Malahide.

The tourists lost three wickets in the final over of their innings, but the damage had already been done by Sharma, who contributed to a massive opening partnership of 160 with Shikhar Dhawan (74) as his side posted 208-5.

Ireland never looked like threatening and were ultimately glad not to be bowled out before closing on 132-9.

Rohit and Dhawan batted for a full 16 overs before the first wicket fell, each working the boundaries on a regular basis before the latter was caught by Stuart Thompson off the bowling of Kevin O'Brien.

Opener Rohit – who hit eight fours and five maximums - continued to inspire his side, with home resistance barely arriving until Peter Chase (4-35) claimed his first wicket as Suresh Raina top edged for 10.

Chase entered the final over with figures of 1-28 but emerged with a more impressive return by removing MS Dhoni (11), Rohit and captain Virat Kohli for a duck before Hardik Pandya's six at least ensured the visitors went out in style.

Ireland's run rate was immediately slow and Paul Stirling (1) swiftly departed, but James Shannon reached 60 from 35 deliveries in an innings that contained four sixes before he was trapped lbw by Kuldeep in a key dismissal.

Wickets then came in a flurry, with Yuzvendra Chahal (3-38) taking his final two in consecutive balls during the 13th over.

The hosts were evidently going to fall well short, and another of those short devastating India bursts - from Kuldeep this time as he struck twice in the 16th over – ensured the scoreline would not even be close.

And George Dockrell's dismissal at the hands of Jasprit Bumrah (2-19) left Ireland with just one wicket to protect for the last 17 deliveries as India cruised home with no tension in the air.