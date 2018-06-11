Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Steyn returns for South Africa's Sri Lanka tour

South Africa have named the fit-again Dale Steyn in their touring party of Sri Lanka, while three spinners are included.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 15:52 IST
336
dalesteyn - Cropped
Dale Steyn celebrates

Dale Steyn has returned to South Africa's Test squad for next month's tour of Sri Lanka after recovering from a heel injury.

The paceman has been beset by injury problems that have limited him to just one Test since the start of 2017.

Steyn damaged his heel playing against India in January and missed the subsequent incident-packed series against Australia.

However, Steyn – who needs just three more wickets to break Shaun Pollock's record as all-time leading Test-wicket taker for South Africa – is back in the fold.

"It is very welcome news to have Dale back in our pack of world-class seamers, particularly in view of the retirement of Morne Morkel," said Cricket South Africa National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi.

Kagiso Rabada is fit after being forced out of the Indian Premier League with a back injury, while Heinrich Klaasen retains his place in the squad following the retirement of AB de Villiers.

South Africa also include three spinners for the two-Test series, Tabraiz Shamsi who has one cap to his name, and Shaun von Berg, named in the Test squad for the first time, joining Keshav Maharaj. 

 

Squad in full: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungisani Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Shaun von Berg.

