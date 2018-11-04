How cricketers reacted to Dhoni's exclusion from T20I squad

India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final

MS Dhoni

There is an uncanny similarity between Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. Apart from being two of India's greatest sporting icons, the two have been part of some of the country's finest sporting hours -- none more exhilarating and nostalgic than the 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph. When Tendulkar was unleashing a calculated massacre at the Protea bowlers, en route his famous 200 not out at Gwalior, Dhoni was at the other end practically dichotomizing the cricket ball and denying the Master strike, almost as if he was saving his energy for the post-match walk to the hotel.

It may come as a pleasant surprise to Indian fans, that it was Sachin who recommended Dhoni's name to take over the reins of the Indian team back in 2008 when Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar himself had turned down the offer citing worries over their form. Such is the camaraderie of the pair; Sachin's stature being almost fratriarchal to Dhoni.

Ten years own the lane, as MS Dhoni found himself out (or sacked?) of the T20I squad to face Australia, social media was abuzz with reprimands and vituperations, for India's greatest finisher they believed, had been humiliated in a public forum; deprived of opportunity when tyros of the likes of Krunal Pandya still find a spot in the fifteen. From Virat Kohli to Sunil Gavaskar, the support that MS Dhoni has received, at least, has been heartening to see, even as India's team selectors possibly view him as the old dog who cannot learn new tricks.

Sachin Tendulkar

It is certainly not surprising to see that the Little Master came in unflinching support of Dhoni , lashing out at the selectors albeit in a manner rather uncharacteristic of a man who has been identified for close to three decades with the humility and politeness that Indians worship.

Having been part of the Indian team that drew a series against the formidable Aussies of 2003, Sachin also noted that India had their best chance of winning a Test series in Australia.Speaking to ANI, Tendulkar said, "I don't know honestly, what the mindset of the selectors is. At no stage, I looked to influence anyone by giving opinions because what happens in the dressing room and between captain, coach, and selectors should stay just within them."

"Possibly our best chance to go out there and beat them. If you see the Australian teams of the past and compare them to this one, yes, we have a perfect chance", reckons Sachin.

