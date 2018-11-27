5 Cricketers who can set IPL 2019 ablaze if UAE hosts the tournament

David Warner, the star of IPL 2016, is all set to return for IPL 2019

Much like the editions of the Indian Premier League in 2009 and 2014, IPL 2019 is all set to face the uncertainty of the general elections and the need to play the matches in another country owing to security concerns.

While IPL 2009 was hosted by South Africa, UAE hosted the first phase of IPL 2014. Both these countries are the forerunners to be the hosts for IPL 2019 too, with most of the franchises and sponsors preferring UAE over South Africa owing to the time difference and prime-time viewership.

Let us assume that the BCCI decides to host the IPL in UAE. Such a scenario changes the picture of IPL due to the differences in climate, inability to play in home grounds etc. Also, the players who succeed in Indian pitches may not get the same help in UAE pitches and similarly the overseas stars who struggled to adjust to the Indian pitches may find the UAE atmosphere to their liking.

In this article, let us try to see who will be the Top 5 Players who can shine in IPL 2019 if the matches are held in UAE. The ranking is based on the performance of the players in the first phase of IPL 2014 which was held in UAE.

#5 Jean-Paul Duminy

Jean-Paul Duminy

Jean-Paul Duminy is perhaps the most underrated T20 cricketer in the world cricket. His abilities to hold the middle order intact is not recognized by many and the stability he brings to any IPL side is not acknowledged as it should be.

In IPL 2014, while playing for Delhi Daredevils, he scored a terrific 67 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, albeit in a losing cause. He followed that knock with a 52 in a partnership with Dinesh Karthik to take Delhi to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Duminy has been released by Mumbai Indians and will appear in the IPL 2019 auction in search of a new franchise. His history in IPL 2014 will keep him in good stead and teams that need stability in the middle order will know that there is no better player to rely on than the South African.

With his versatile skills of being able to play both as a finisher and as a batsman to hold one end together, Jean-Paul Duminy is our number five player who can set the IPL 2019 ablaze.

