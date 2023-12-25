10 best action-adventure game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023

Steam Winter Sale 2023, the final major PC games sale, is finally live, giving players access to a host of incredible deals and bundles. Several titles are offered at a steep discount, from recent big AAA releases like Mortal Kombat 1 and Star Wars Jedi Survivor to indie gems like Sea of Stars, Stardew, and Stray.

Steam sales are also a great gateway for players to try out games of different genres, especially ones they haven't tried. Action-adventure games have seen a massive rise in popularity among players, especially due to some excellent single-player narrative-driven games released over the last few years.

Here are some of the best action-adventure game deals you shouldn't miss during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From Hogwarts Legacy to Remnant 2, here are some of the best action-adventure game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023

1) Hogwarts Legacy ($29.99)

Hogwarts Legacy is an easy choice for anyone looking for a quality, lighthearted action-adventure game with mild role-playing elements. This title delivers an engaging story, a mesmerizing open world, and a fun gameplay loop.

If you're a fan of the Wizarding World and the Harry Potter series, Hogwarts Legacy is something you do not want to miss out on. The game is currently going for a 50% discount during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

2) Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered ($35.99)

Insomniac Games is one of the best studios when it comes to creating single-player action-adventure games, the best example being its original Marvel's Spider-Man.

With a richly detailed open world, a robust combat system, and a fantastic original Spider-Man story, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is one of the best games you can get during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

3) Elden Ring ($35.99)

Elden Ring took the world by surprise last year, partly due to its unique spin on FromSoftware's usually linear approach to game design. It is the perfect example of a modern action-adventure game due to the sheer freedom it gives players to tackle quests and objectives as they see fit.

The game is available at a massive 40% discount during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

4) Star Wars Jedi Survivor ($34.99)

Although Star Wars Jedi Survivor was released with many technical and stability-related issues, the game has been brought to a playable and, dare I say, enjoyable state over the last few months. A few minor technical shortcomings aside, if you have a powerful enough rig, this game is a worthwhile choice during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

With an incredible story, a challenging yet extremely rewarding combat system, and an enthralling open world, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is excellent for players looking for a good action-adventure experience.

5) Days Gone ($12.49)

Days Gone is one of the best PlayStation PC ports out there, right alongside the likes of God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man. Like other PlayStation exclusives, this one features a breathtaking open world for players to explore and a tight-knit, engaging story. What sets it apart is its grounded setting, as well as its interesting cast of characters.

If you're looking for a fun and engrossing action-adventure game to buy during the Steam Winter Sale 2023, you can't go wrong with Days Gone.

6) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ($29.99)

Although FromSoftware is best known for its souls-like titles, primarily the Dark Souls Trilogy, the Japanese studio has experimented with genres like action-adventure. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one example, which is more on the action-adventure side than your usual souls-like affair. While the game has a steep learning curve, it offers an engaging and incredibly rewarding combat system.

With a 50% discount during the Steam Winter Sale 2023, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an easy purchase for anyone seeking a quality action-adventure title.

7) God of War ($24.99)

Santa Monica Studio's God of War (2018) is arguably one of the best PlayStation exclusives released on the eighth console generation. This was partly due to the incredible story and the robust combat system featured in the game.

Picking this one up during the ongoing Steam Winter Sale 2023 is a no-brainer for anyone looking for an engaging single-player action-adventure game.

8) Gotham Knights ($8.99)

While Gotham Knights had a rather underwhelming release in September 2022, the game has since made a rather staggering recovery, bringing it closer to some of the best superhero games in the market. Whether you want to explore the boroughs of Gotham alone or with friends, Gotham Knights is an extremely fun action-adventure game you shouldn't miss out on picking up during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

9) Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade ($34.99)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is easily one of the best modern Final Fantasy games, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering the original FF7's legacy.

This game features a robust combat system layered with strategic role-playing elements of the original and some truly mesmerizing locales to explore, making it an easy pick during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

10) Remnant 2 ($29.99)

Remnant 2, the latest offering from Gunfire Games, is an excellent action-adventure game with a robust combat system and some visually pleasing locales for players to explore. What sets this game apart from others in its genre is the use of procedural generation to deliver a unique experience every time you start a fresh campaign run.

With the game being 40% off during the Steam Winter Sale 2023, it's an easy pick for anyone looking for a quality single-player/co-op action-adventure title.