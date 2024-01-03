10 best sci-fi game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023

Sci-fi games are among the most beloved for various reasons, and with the Steam Winter Sale 2023 now live, you can add a few of them to your library for cheap. Not only do these titles allow you to live out your science-fiction fantasies, they also let you feel powerful, depending on your actions. Also, achieving something through the help of science and machines is an exceptional feeling in video games.

This article will list the 10 best sci-fi games you can add to your library for reasonable prices through the Steam Winter Sale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

10 Best sci-fi titles for you to try during Steam Winter Sale 2023

1) Half-Life 2 ($0.99)

Half-Life 2 is the legendary sequel to Valve's 1998 title and has held various accolades through the decades. Moreover, it surprised the entire world with its physics and visuals, which were very impressive by 2004's standards. While its ending delivers a cruel cliffhanger, the campaign is still solid and offers much to do.

Half-Life 2 lets you play as Gordon Freeman, a Black Mesa scientist seeking answers after the events of the first game. This title is available at a 90% discount on Steam Winter Sale 2023.

2) Portal 2 ($0.99)

The classic puzzle title from Valve is still considered one of the best co-op titles for various reasons. Portal 2 was released in 2011 as a sequel to Portal, a beloved puzzle game. It received plenty of positive reviews from fans due to its flawless co-op-level design and complete workshop support.

If you are a puzzle enthusiast who loves sci-fi, you can get your hands on Portal 2 at a 90% discount rate during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

3) The Surge ($1.94)

The Surge is a soul-like sci-fi title that has a different take on the sci-fi genre. Developed by Deck13 and published by Focus Entertainment, it lets one play as a CREO employee during a catastrophic event in an exoskeleton-led world. The game encompasses various bosses with unique attacks that can offer replayability as you try different playstyles.

The Surge offers an extremely pleasing combat experience if you are a soulsborne enthusiast. You can currently purchase the title at an 87% discount on Steam.

4) Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier ($4.99)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier is an epic tale of elite special-ops soldiers that take out high-value targets in the warzone. Based in the Clancy universe, this title presents hi-tech weaponry incorporated with sci-fi twists on the battlefield.

Developed by Ubisoft Paris and published by Ubisoft, it offers a perfect mix of combat and stealth in terms of the gameplay experience. You can get your hands on the Ghost Recon title at a 75% discount on Steam Winter Sale 2023.

5) Remember Me ($5.99)

Developed by popular DONTNOT Entertainment and published by Capcom, Remember Me tells the tale of a memory hunter named Nilin. The player must take control of her lost memories as they explore Neo-Paris.

This title has fast-paced third-person combat that one can engage in with various abilities. It is available at an 80% discount on the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

6) Mass Effect Legendary Edition ($5.99)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a complete package featuring the Mass Effect trilogy with all the DLCs. In these titles, you can play as Commander Shepard, a space captain who fights against a major threat against humanity.

The Legendary Edition includes over 40 DLCs from the three Mass Effect games, including promo weapons, armor, and other packs. It can be grabbed at a 90% discount through the ongoing Steam Sale.

7) Outer Wilds ($14.99)

The Outer Wilds was developed by Mobius Digital and published by Annapurna Interactive. This title is known for its mysterious open world that sets you off on a unique adventure. You can find new ships, upgrades, and various creatures across the galaxy as you explore this game's universe.

This is an exceptional space-adventure title that can captivate you for hours. Outer Worlds is available at a 40% discount during the Steam Winter Sale.

8) NieR: Automata ($15.99)

NieR: Automata serves as a sequel to NieR from 2010. It lets you play as 2B, an android who is paired with a junior to reclaim a dystopian land overrun by mega machines.

Developed by PlatinumGames Inc. and published by Square Enix, NieR: Automata delivers exceptional combat with both hack-n-slash and platformer elements to enthrall gamers. You can get the title at a 60% discount with the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

9) Satisfactory ($16.49)

Developed and published by Coffee Stain, Satisfactory is a first-person open-world factory-building title that offers an enormous world to explore. You can get your hands on various machines as you make new ones and build your desired factory.

Satisfactory also allows you to play co-op with your friends as you embark on an adventure to make enormous projects across the world. You can purchase the title at 45% via the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

10) System Shock ($25.99)

A remake of the legendary FPS title from 1994 of the same name, System Shock (2023) is one of the best sci-fi titles of its time that delivers an enhanced experience. In it, you play as a nameless security hacker in a cyberpunk world in the year 2072, hindering the plans of an evil AI named Shodan.

System Shock offers rich visuals that capture the essence of a cyberpunk world perfectly while offering enthralling gameplay. You can grab the game for 30% off on the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

Aside from the aforementioned games, you can also explore other titles in the sci-fi genre during Valve's Steam Winter Sale 2023.