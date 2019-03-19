Apex Legends Season 1: Wild Frontier FAQ's about Battle Pass answered by the developers

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 19 // 19 Mar 2019, 01:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Apex Legends Season 1: Wild Frontier

Apex Legends Season 1 which created hype among the players is finally going to start from tomorrow, March 19. Apex Legends Season 1 is officially named and themed as "Wild Frontier". Apex Legends previously leaked legend Octane is also be included in the battle pass. Apex Legends battle pass can be bought using the in-game apex coins. Apex Legends battle pass costs 950 apex coins while the battle pass bundle costs around 2800 apex coins.

Apex Legends Season 1: Wild Frontier battle pass rewards you with legendary skins on purchasing the battle pass. Meanwhile, there are countless rewards which can be earned for free by completing daily missions and other tasks. Some of the frequently asked question about Apex Legends season 1 battle pass is mentioned down below. As the developers try to explain everything in a detailed manner.

How do I buy the Battle Pass?

The Battle Pass can only be purchased in the in-game store using Apex Coins. Launch Apex Legends, navigate to the Battle Pass tab, and purchase the Battle Pass from there. If you need to purchase Apex Coins, you can do that in the store, too.

What happens if I buy my Battle Pass late in the season?

You’ll receive all the rewards up to your Battle Pass level (which is your current level for the season) retroactively! For example, if you’re on level 20 for the season when you buy the Battle Pass, you’ll unlock all rewards for every level up to 20, plus three special Battle Pass skins.

If you buy the Battle Pass Bundle, you’ll get the rewards for 25 levels in addition to the levels you’ve already reached. So, if you’re on level 20 for the season when you buy the Battle Pass Bundle, you’ll get all the rewards through level 45 and the three special Battle Pass skins.

Can I keep levelling my Season 1 Battle Pass after the season ends?

No, the rewards available in the Season 1 Battle Pass can only be earned until the season is over. After it ends, you won’t be able to earn new Wild Frontier content.

Advertisement

Do I keep my stuff after the season ends?

Yes! You keep every Battle Pass reward you’ve unlocked after the season is over.

What if I don’t buy the Battle Pass? Can I still earn rewards for free?

Yes. Even if you don’t purchase the Battle Pass, you can still earn the following items for free:

1 Wild Frontier Legend skin

5 Apex Packs

18 Wild Frontier stat trackers

If I buy the Battle Pass, can I also get the free rewards?

Yes! Everyone can earn free rewards during Season 1.

If you are still having a problem regarding Apex Legends season 1 battle pass. Tell us in the comments down below and we will try to solve it.

Also Read,

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement