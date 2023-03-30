Atelier Ryza 3: How to craft and use the Divine Fishing Rod

Fishing is a crucial resource gathering mechanic in Atelier Ryza 3, as the game takes place on the island of Kurken. To make the most out of this mechanic, players can craft a Fishing Rod, and even upgrade it to the more powerful Divine Fishing Rod. Gathering resources, crafting tools, and forging powerful weapons through alchemy is essential to succeed in the game.

In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps to craft a Fishing Rod in Atelier Ryza 3 and upgrade it to the Divine Fishing Rod.

How to morph a Divine Fishing Rod in Atelier Ryza 3

To craft a Divine Fishing Rod, first, you’ll have to make yourself a Fishing Rod. Making a Fishing Rod is easy in the game. All you need to do is collect a couple of key ingredients.

Tough Log (Lumber)

Alchemy Fiber (Gasses)

First up, get yourself a Tough Log. Tough Logs are one of the first resources you’ll encounter in Ryza 3 as soon as you complete the starting quest (A Mother in Distress) and unlock the Woodcutter’s Axe.

Head to the front of the Hideout in Pixie Forest. Follow the western path to find a pile of logs. Use the Woodcutter’s Axe instead of your Staff to collect some Tough Logs for your Fishing Rod.

You’ll have to craft a second item, Alchemy Fiber, to even begin the process of building a Fishing Rod. For Alchemy Fiber, collect the items listed below:

Cotton Grass

Marine Item

Plant Item

Mushroom

Once you have both Tough Logs and Alchemy Fiber, go ahead and forge a Fishing Rod inside the Hideout located in Pixie Forest.

To morph a Divine Fishing Rod using a Fishing Rod as the base item, you’ll need these resources:

Fishing Rod (tool)

Himmel Schulwa (magical item)

How to use a Divine Fishing Rod in Atelier Ryza 3

The Divine Fishing Rod is the most efficient tool for catching fish in Atelier Ryza 3 and is considered the superior version of the fishing rod. As fishing is an important resource gathering mechanic in the game, you'll acquire this tool early on.

The island of Kurken offers a wide variety of fish and marine life to capture, and it's worth exploring popular fishing spots such as the Kurken Port and the beach off the far bank of the Traveller's Road to catch rare fish.

