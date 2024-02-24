5 best EA FC 24 Fantasy FC players who are likely to get the most upgrades

The EA FC 24 Fantasy FC promo is live in Ultimate Team, giving gamers access to some amazing cards for their squads. These player cards are dynamic in nature and will receive upgrades based on how well they and their team perform in their respective domestic leagues. This makes it one of the most immersive and entertaining events in the game cycle.

EA FC 24 Fantasy FC players can receive a maximum of four in-form rating boosts based on certain stipulations. However, some items on the roster are more likely to secure these upgrades than others, mostly due to their own abilities and the teams they play for.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The list does not include Fantasy FC Heroes.

These EA FC 24 Fantasy FC players could receive some massive upgrades

1) Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy has been a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team since his time at Lyon in FIFA 19. While his move to Real Madrid has not yielded the individual success many would have expected, Mendy is amongst the best full-backs on the virtual pitch every year. The latest title is no different, with his latest EA FC 24 Fantasy FC version worth almost 4 million coins.

Being a player for Real Madrid, a team that is currently in excellent form and is a favorite to win the league, Mendy is likely to receive all of the team-based upgrades. While he isn't always a regular fixture in their starting eleven, their recent injury woes have offered him a lot more playing time than usual, so he could secure the individual performance upgrades as well.

2) Antoine Griezmann

Expand Tweet

This is arguably the best attacking card in the first batch of EA FC 24 Fantasy FC players. Not only has Griezmann received a double PlayStyle+ combo of Finesse and Technical, but he also has the potential to grow up to an overall rating of 95. His previous special versions in Ultimate Team have always been popular with the player base, and his latest item is worth almost 8 million coins in the market.

Atletico Madrid is currently fourth in the La Liga and has scored plenty of goals in the season. The team is likely to secure the team-based upgrades, and being their star player, Griezmann will have every opportunity to earn himself the individual upgrade as well.

3) Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool FC is in fine form in the Premier League this season and is in contention to win it all in Klopp's final term as the manager. The team is currently at the top of the table ahead of reigning champions Manchester City, making EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Ibrahima Konate an ideal candidate to receive plenty of upgrades.

Not only are the Reds from Merseyside capable of scoring plenty of goals, but their defense is also rock solid. Liverpool has only conceded 25 goals in 26 matches in the league so far, so it should be possible for Konate to receive the maximum number of upgrades.

4) Hakan Calhanoglu

Turkish superstar Hakan Calhanoglu has received an incredible initial boost with his latest EA FC 24 Fantasy FC card in Ultimate Team. He now possesses incredible all-around stats, with four-star skills, a four-star weak foot, as well as the Long Ball Pass and Trivela PlayStyle+ traits, making him the perfect box-to-box midfielder.

Calhanoglu is also likely to receive plenty of boosts, as Inter is comfortably leading the title race in Serie A and winning games in a dominant fashion. He is also a key fixture in their midfield and will likely start for them in most games.

5) Marquinhos

Expand Tweet

PSG superstar Marquinhos has received a 90-rated card as part of the EA FC 24 Fantasy FC promo, giving him the potential to reach an overall rating of 94. PSG is currently on track to securing the league title yet again, as they are 13 points clear atop the leaderboard. The team typically wins most of their games rather comfortably, which could earn Marquinhos plenty of upgrades.

The Brazilian centre-back has also received the double PlayStyle+ combo of Anticipate and Power Header, making him a dominant force to be reckoned with. He is worth over three million coins in the transfer market, which is a testament to how overpowered he is.