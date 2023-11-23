Best free-to-play team for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 was globally released on November 15, 2023. Simulated Universe, an end-game activity, received a new update in the form of a new World. World 8 features two new Planar Ornament sets to build various characters. Free-to-play players who want to challenge World 8 of Simulated Universe to farm the Ornament sets might be curious about the best F2P team for this activity.

Thus, this article explores the best free-to-play team for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Note: This article is subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5: Best free characters for Simulated Universe World 8

Serval

Serval (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Serval is the main DPS. She is a free-to-play character who can be obtained from the pre-registration rewards. As a Path of Erudition character, she can deal significant Lightning damage to multiple enemies, while also dealing DoT (Damage over Time).

Serval can inflict Shock on her enemies with her skill, and her ultimate can increase its duration by two turns. She can shine on the battlefield with a bit of help from her team members.

Dan Heng

Dan Heng (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng is the sub DPS of this team composition. He is one of the free-to-play characters that this gacha title offers, and excels in dealing single-target Wind damage as he walks the Path of The Hunt.

This archivist of the Astral Express can slow his enemies down with his skill, while also dealing decent Wind damage. When his opponents are slowed, the damage multiplier of his ultimate ability increases by 72%-129.9%. This allows him to deal absurd amounts of Wind damage to a single opponent.

Yukong

Yukong (Image via HoYoverse)

Yukong is the primary support/buffer of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She can be obtained for free by completing the Memory of Xianzhou Stage One of Forgotten Hall. While her playstyle can be slightly clumsy, her CRIT and ATK boosts are extraordinary.

Yukong's CRIT buffs heavily rely on "Roaring Bowstrings" stacks, which she can obtain by activating her skill. When she has "Roaring Bowstrings" while activating her ultimate ability, Yukong can buff her allies' CRIT Rate by 21%-29.4% and CRIT DMG by 39%-70.2%.

Natasha

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team composition, Natasha is the healer. She is a Path of Abundance character who can be obtained for free by completing story quests related to Jarilo-VI. Natasha is also the only free-to-play healer in Honkai Star Rail.

This character can heal a single ally with her skill, and her ultimate can restore every ally's HP. While no other F2P healers exist in this space odyssey, she is a must-pick for every team. Players will also get a free copy of Lynx in the upcoming version and replace Natasha with her.