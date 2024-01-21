The Virtual Scentventure event in Honkai Star Rail features five stages players must complete to earn various in-game rewards, such as Stellar Jades. After the event’s release, each day unlocks a new challenge for the Trailblazers to conquer. After completing the first four stages, players should complete the Cry of the Frozen Fantasy World challenge, which features Cocolia as the primary boss.

Players might wonder what the best teams are to complete the Cry of the Frozen Fantasy World stage. This article lists the best teams for the Virtual Scentventure Cry of the Frozen Fantasy World stage in Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.

What are the best teams for Virtual Scentventure Cry of the Frozen Fantasy World stage in Honkai Star Rail?

Topaz & Numby + Jing Yuan + Hanya + Huohuo

A team featuring Topaz & Numby, Jing Yuan, Hanya, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz & Numby (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Jing Yuan (Secondary DPS)

(Secondary DPS) Hanya (Primary buffer)

(Primary buffer) Huohuo (Secondary buffer/Healer)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Topaz & Numby is the main DPS unit. This team deals damage by unleashing follow-up attacks as both Topaz and Jing Yuan specialize in it. Jing Yuan assists Topaz by dealing significant amounts of Lightning damage to the adversaries.

Meanwhile, Hanya buffs their SPD and ATK stats, which allows the DPS units to deal greater damage. Huohuo, on the other hand, buffs her teammates with ATK-related buffs and heals them simultaneously to ensure there are no casualties.

Kafka + Guinaifen + Tingyun + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Kafka, Guinaifen, Tingyun, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Guinaifen (Secondary DPS)

(Secondary DPS) Tingyun (Primary buffer)

(Primary buffer) Fu Xuan (Tank)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition features Kafka as the main DPS unit who can deal exceptional Lightning damage with her abilities. Guinaifen assists her by inflicting DoTs (Damage over Time) on the opponents which drastically increases Kafka’s damage.

Tingyun stands by them to provide ATK buffs when needed and replenishes their Energy to allow them to activate their ultimate more often. Meanwhile, Fu Xuan absorbs all incoming damage for her allies to make sure they are not struck with a killing blow.

Himeko + Xueyi + Asta + Lynx

A team featuring Himeko, Xueyi, Asta, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Xueyi (Secondary DPS)

(Secondary DPS) Asta (Primary buffer)

(Primary buffer) Lynx (Healer)

Himeko is the main DPS of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. Himeko deals the most damage as the primary DPS unit of the team with her abilities that deal AoE (Area of Effect) damage. Xueyi supports her while she is fighting by dealing significant amounts of Quantum damage with her skill, ultimate, and follow-up attacks.

Asta increases everyone's SPD, allowing them to act faster in a turn, which enables her allies to deal more damage. Meanwhile, Lynx watches over her team members who are busy fighting and heals them when they get hit by an opponent to ensure their survival.