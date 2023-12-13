Coin Master: Active free spin links (December 13, 2023)

Coin Master players can quickly get free spins by redeeming links. Since the gameplay of this idle title centers around using spins, obtaining as many as possible is important. Spins activate a virtual slot machine that grants you every in-game item needed to progress.

There are multiple ways to get spins, such as completing card sets, playing events and tournaments, and more. You can also buy them at the in-app store. However, using links to get spins requires minimal effort and no money.

This article lists all Coin Master links that offer free spins on December 13, 2023.

All links to get Coin Master free spins on December 13, 2023

Get free spins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

You can get up to 100 free spins every day by redeeming Coin Master links. Moon Active posts two to three links daily on the title’s official Facebook account.

Here are all the links to get free spins on December 13, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/wxfSZG - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SCClEt - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/WxDfLd - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/xXCibP - 10 free spins and millions of coins

These links are part of an open-to-all competition that Moon Active holds on the game’s Facebook page. You can participate by typing your answer to a video/photo puzzle under the respective post’s comment section. The developer will choose a few winners from those who answered correctly via a lucky draw system. All winners get thousands of free spins and coins.

How to get free spins from daily links

Tap the green Collect button and get freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you must follow to redeem the daily links and get freebies:

Download and install the game from digital storefronts.

Ensure you’ve linked your device to an active internet connection.

Link your Facebook account to the app, creating your in-game profile.

Click on one of the links listed above.

Every link tapped will open the title instantly on your mobile device.

After it loads, the screen will display a green Collect button and all the reward details in a dialog box.

Tap the button, claim your freebies, and resume your Coin Master journey.

That concludes our guide for free spins on December 13, 2023.