Coin Master: All active free spin links (January 6, 2024)

Coin Master links are the best source to get spins for free. They also occasionally provide coins and other in-game items. The links can be found on the title’s official Facebook and X handles on the post containing a puzzle in video or picture format. The puzzles are part of a social media raffle that grants the winners billions of coins and thousands of spins for free.

You can get two to three links that grant up to 100 free spins and millions of coins upon redemption. This article lists all links active on January 6, 2024, bestowing free spins upon redemption. It also provides a guide to redeem the links for freebies.

All Coin Master redeemable links granting free spins on January 6, 2024

Moon Active offers daily links that grant free spins upon redemption (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all Coin Master redeemable links that bestow free spins on January 6, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/tXSdbv - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BWyXJb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/gOcfWe - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pyoDlk - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/bpaaZe - 25 free spins

You are advised to redeem the links listed above immediately. This is because they remain active for two days and don’t provide freebies afterward. Additionally, Moon Active allows players to redeem any particular link for freebies once per account.

Guide to redeeming daily links

Tap the green Collect button, and all the freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile (Image via Moon Active)

The steps to redeem Coin Master daily links are straightforward, requiring minimal time and effort. However, you must take care of a few things before starting the redemption process. First, ensure that you have access to a stable internet connection on your mobile device or tablet, and make sure you’ve linked your Facebook account to the app. You can then follow the steps below:

Tap any of the links listed above.

Clicking a link will open the app instantly on your mobile device or tablet.

Let it load all resources and wait for a dialog box to appear on the main screen.

The box provides the reward details associated with each link and a green Collect button.

Hitting the button will deliver all applicable freebies to your profile.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin guide for January 6, 2024.