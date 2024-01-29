Coin Master: All free spin links (January 29, 2024)

Moon Active has offered five links on Coin Master’s official Facebook handle and one on X that grant a total of over 200 free spins upon redemption on January 29, 2024. The developers release links every day on the title’s official social media handles, and they are the easiest way to get lots of free spins in this idle title. Unlike other methods, they don’t require much time or effort.

You can get up to 100 free spins and millions of coins daily by redeeming the links. This article lists all the links offered by Moon Active on January 29, 2024, and a guide to redeem them.

Get Coin Master spins for free by redeeming the links below on January 29, 2024

Earn free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all Coin Master links granting freebies upon redemption on January 29, 2024

coin-master.me/3How6AK - 50 free spins

coin-master.me/4b8yp8L - 45 free spins

coin-master.me/3HpIYqn - 80 free spins

coin-master.me/3HttGki - 40 free spins

coin-master.me/3HtHdbs - 35 free spins

Coin-Master.me/qWuvTD - 25 free spins

coin-master.me/3HqAChV - 30 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uLchJb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PFVnJr - 25 free spins

The links are part of a daily off-game online event Moon Active holds on the title’s social media handles. The developers make a couple of posts containing video or photo puzzles. You need to provide your answer to the puzzles in each post’s comment section. Moon Active will select those who answered correctly and then hold a lucky draw to announce a few winners. The winners get thousands of free spins and billions of Coin Master coins delivered to their in-game profile.

You can also get spins by performing various activities in the game. Some of the best ways to obtain them are listed below:

Invite your friends to the title.

Wait for an hour to earn spins passively, depending on your in-game level.

Claim daily gifts from your in-game friend list.

Request spins from your team members.

Earn extra shields.

Complete your village and level up.

Play daily events and tournaments.

Guide to redeeming Coin Master free spin links

Tap the green Collect button to get all freebies delivered to your in-game profile (Image via Moon Active)

The redemption process for Coin Master is simple, only requiring a few minutes. First, make sure your device is connected to the internet and create an in-game profile using your Facebook account.

Then, start the redemption process by clicking any active link from the list above. This will redirect you to the app on your handheld. Wait until the app loads all its assets and a dialog box appears on the main screen.

The dialog box will contain a green Collect button and details of all rewards associated with the link. Tap the button, and all freebies will be delivered instantly to your in-game profile.