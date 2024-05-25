Tundra Esports was eliminated from Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 by BetBoom Team in the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals. The first game saw BetBoom dismantle Tundra, while the second one dragged on for an hour. Notably, the former matchup saw Tundra struggling due to their weak drafting and unusual gameplay tactics.

This article covers all the major highlights in both the Bo3 matchups between Tundra and BetBoom in Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 LB Quarterfinals.

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals Tundra vs BetBoom Game 1 highlights

Drafts

Tundra Esports (Radiant)

Lycan

Dazzle

Axe

Muerta

Jakiro

BetBoom Team (Dire)

Tiny

Timbersaw

Slardar

Rubick

Enchantress

Major fights and teamfights with timestamps:

This play might remind players of the iconic "CEEEB Call" (Image via ESL One Dota 2/YT)

(2:12) - Jakiro and a low HP Lycan get the first blood on Slardar in the bottom lane.

(2:50) - Rubick and Slardar claim the lives of Jakiro and Lycan, the latter under the tier 1 tower.

(4:44) - Rubick and Slardar eliminate Jakiro, then turn on the Lycan with a Timbersaw gank (Sladar double-kill).

(9:02) - Tiny is ganked by four Tundra heroes below the top portal.

(16:55) - First teamfight backfires for Tundra as they lose Dazzle and Jakiro.

(18:05) - A smoke gank leads to a straight Topson kill in the midlane.

(21:00) - Another smoke gank secures BetBoom two core kills on Axe and Dazzle.

(26:50) - Axe is eliminated under the Radiant tier 2 tower. This instantly starts a teamfight where Tiny's Aegis is claimed. Dazzle, Jakiro, and Lycan are called by Rubick (stolen Call), and other BetBoom heroes jump in to dismantle Tundra.

(32:16): Muerta is stunned by Slardar next to the bottom portal. Teamfight erupts and Tundra is team-wiped.

(33:47): BetBoom Team destroys Tundra's bottom racks.

(35:05): BetBoom once again routes Tundra at the bottom lane, forcing the latter to tap GG

Notable builds in this Dota 2 match:

Tiny - AC, Silver Edge, BKB, and Echo Sabre

Timbersaw - Kaya, Shiva's Guard, Blink Dagger, and Aghanim's Scepter

Game-changing moments:

Rubick's clutch plays set up huge wins

Tiny outfarmed his counterpart and took control of the map.

MVP and final score:

MVP - Save (Rubick)

Final score - Tundra Esports (7) - BetBoom Team (30)

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals Tundra vs BetBoom Game 2 highlights

Drafts

Tundra Esports (Dire)

Templar Assassin

Alchemist

Centaur Warrunner

Hoodwink

Abaddon

BetBoom Team (Radiant)

Wraith King

Death Prophet

Viper

Pudge

Enchantress

Major fights and teamfights with timestamps:

This last teamfight sealed the deal for Tundra (Image via ESL One Dota 2/YT)

(0:06) - Pudge hooks Abaddon next to the cliff near the top bounty rune to secure the first blood

(2:21) - Pudge and TA kill each other at the top lane

(4:15) - Wraith King eliminates Centaur in Innate wraith form.

(4:40) - Alchemist is slowly drained to death by Death Prophet near the top Power Rune

(7:32) - Alchemist ganks top to eliminate Pudge and Viper with TA

(10:29) - TA chases DP from bottom Power Rune to mid lane and ends up dying by Spirit Siphon

(17:49) - Alchemist is caught all alone in Dire's top jungle. The hero manages to stun three BetBoom heroes but loses his life after a few seconds (BetBoom gets a gold lead)

(24:32) - Wraith King blinks right next to four Tundra heroes and initiates a teamfight. With a vision advantage at the bottom radiant lane, Hoodwink instantly disables Pudge and Viper to stop BetBoom's aggression. This quickly helps Tundra win the skirmish and proceed with other objectives.

(31:30) - BetBoom smokes and starts a prolonged teamfight after losing Pudge to Alchemist and TA. Tundra starts chasing a retreating BetBoom, but the latter outplayed the former and turned around to eliminate Hoodwink, TA, and Abaddon.

(34:36) - A fight around the bottom bounty rune erupts. Tundra once again loses the skirmish and the surviving heroes are forced to route.

(48:13) - Quick buybacks from Alchemist and Abaddon force BetBoom to break the midlane siege.

(50:56) - A teamfight breaks out around the top Power Rune. BetBoom goes on to kill Abaddon, Alchemist, and Hoodwink.

(52:25) - Without buybacks to defend, Tundra watches BetBoom destroy their Ancient.

Notable builds in this Dota 2 match:

Wraith King - Divine Rapier (was picked up), Basher, Overwhelming Blink, Armlet, Radiance, and AC (BKB in backpack)

DP - Parasma, BKB, Shiva's Guard, Blink Dagger, and Octarine Core

MVP and Final Score:

MVP - Nightfall (Wraith King)

Final Score - BetBoom (36) - Tundra (18)

BetBoom Team has advanced to the Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 Lower Bracket Semifinal. Do check out Sportskeeda's Dota 2 section to learn about the latest news, guides, and more.

