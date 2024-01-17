Dplus KIA vs. BRION League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Week 1 of the League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage will feature Dplus KIA vs. BRION on January 18, 2024. It's the first matchup for both teams in this Split, and fans are very excited. This is mainly because Dplus now have three new players who are anticipated to perform at their best.

Although the Spring Split Group Stage will go on for nine weeks, every win matters, as only the top six teams will advance to the Playoff Stage. The top two teams will ultimately secure their spot in the Mid-Season Invitational 2024.

Ahead of the Dplus KIA vs. BRION matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage, let's jump into their recent statistics and results.

Dplus KIA vs. BRION League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Dplus KIA, formerly DAMWON Gaming, had a tough couple of LCKs in the last two years. Specifically, their performances were quite underwhelming in 2023. The team finished in fifth place in both the Spring and Summer Splits.

Despite qualifying for Worlds 2023, Dplus couldn't go past the Swiss Stage after losing against G2 Esports and KT Rolster. After that, the renowned jungler, Canyon, along with Canna and Deft, left the team. Subsequently, Kingen, Lucid, and Aiming joined the team for the 2024 season.

This will be the first time in six years that ShowMaker will play without Canyon. It'll be interesting to see how the new prospect from the Dplus Challengers, Lucid, will perform in this new lineup. Notably, Lucid has gained immense popularity among South Korean fans because of his performances in the LCK Challengers League.

Meanwhile, BRION also faced difficulties in the previous year's LCKs. They finished both Splits in eighth place and couldn't qualify for the playoffs. Although they had some of the brightest talents from Korea, it wasn't enough to compete against the best.

For LCK Spring 2024, BRION made two roster changes. The team's new jungler is GIDEON, while the ADC position is filled by Hena. Although it's hard to predict how this new lineup will perform against Dplus KIA, given that both teams have new additions, the matchup will be interesting to witness.

All things considered, Dplus KIA is expected to win the match with a 2-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

Dplus KIA played against BRION a total of four times. The former came out on top three times, while the latter managed to grab only one win.

Previous results

Dplus KIA's previous match was against KT Rolster in the Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage, where they lost the series by a 0-2 scoreline.

On the other hand, BRION won their last series against Gen.G Esports in the LCK Summer 2023 Group Stage.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

Dplus KIA

Top : Kingen

: Kingen Jungle : Lucid

: Lucid Mid : ShowMaker

: ShowMaker ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: Kellin

BRION

Top : Morgan

: Morgan Jungle : GIDEON

: GIDEON Mid : Karis

: Karis ADC : Envyy

: Envyy Support: Effort

Livestream details

The date and times for the Dplus KIA vs. BRION matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage are as follows:

PT : January 18, 12 am

: January 18, 12 am CET : January 18, 9 am

: January 18, 9 am IST : January 18, 1:30 pm

: January 18, 1:30 pm KST: January 18, 5 pm

To catch the match live, fans can navigate to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Additionally, there are various co-streams available for the LCK Spring 2024, which is hosted by popular LoL content creators.

