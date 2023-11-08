EA FC 24 Centurions Challenge 6 SBC: How to complete, cheapest solution, and more

The Centurions Challenge 6 SBC is now available in EA FC 24, offering players a great chance to add another pack to their Ultimate Team collection. This is the sixth such challenge that has been launched since the Centurions promo started a couple of weeks ago. Like previous releases in this series, you can complete the new SBC to earn a special pack without spending much. All you have to do is complete its task.

The fodder that you'll use in this challenge will determine its cost. The best way to determine your expenses regarding this Centurions Challenge 6 SBC in EA FC 24 is to analyze its task.

EA FC 24 Centurions Challenge 6 SBC task

The Centurions Challenge 6 SBC is pretty easy to complete as it has only one task. Moreover, its stipulations are pretty manageable as well — even if you're a beginner in EA FC 24. Here are the requirements you have to meet to beat this challenge:

Task - Centurions Challenge 6 SBC

Nationalities: Max 3

Same league count: Min 4

Same club count: Min 3

Gold players: Min 5

Player level: Min Silver

Squad total chemistry points: Min 25

# of players in the Squad: 11

This resource item challenge will cost around 4,500 coins to complete if you get all the fodder from the market. That said, the cards required to beat this SBC can be earned pretty easily by grinding the different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals as well.

Based on your weekly performances, you'll earn coins and different packs in this title. Those packs will grant you more fodder. Using some of them can not only reduce this SBC's completion cost but also allow you to save your coins.

Is the EA FC 24 Centurions Challenge 6 SBC worth it?

First of all, most players will be able to complete tonight's challenge free of cost. They should have all the necessary fodder in their collection by now. For beating this SBC, they will get one Small Rare Gold Players Pack.

While the chances of getting something really high-rated via this challenge are low, there's always a possibility of you finding a promo item. This SBC's final rewards will depend on your luck, but it's never a bad thing to get a free pack amid all the ongoing promos.