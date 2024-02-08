EA FC 24: How to complete the Samuel Chukwueze and Ibrahima Sangare Showdown SBC set?

The Samuel Chukwueze and Ibrahima Sangare Showdown SBCs have been released in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and players can unlock up to two special cards for their respective squads through them. This is the first Showdown SBC set to be released in 2024, and it has been some time since the previous one was launched. To obtain both Sangare and Chukwueze's cards, all you have to do is complete the tasks that are part of this SBC set.
Your first job is to estimate the number of coins that you'll need to do that. This will allow you to decide whether attempting the challenges is worth your time. The best way to get an idea about your expenses is by analyzing the tasks in EA FC 24's Samuel Chukwueze and Ibrahima Sangare Showdown SBCs.
All EA FC 24 Samuel Chukwueze and Ibrahima Sangare Showdown SBC tasks
While the Samuel Chukwueze and Ibrahima Sangare Showdown SBCs are intertwined with one another, you can choose to complete only one of them or both. Both have their separate tasks. In fact, you'll need to complete two tasks to unlock Chukwueze's item, whereas Sangare's card can be accessed after doing only one.
Samuel Chukwueze Showdown SBC
Task 1 - Serie A
- Min. 1 Players from: Serie A TIM
- Min. Team Rating: 84
Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad
- Min. Team Rating: 85
Ibrahima Sangare Showdown SBC
- Min. 1 Players from: Premier League
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 86
How to complete the EA FC 24 Samuel Chukwueze and Ibrahima Sangare Showdown SBCs - Cheapest Solutions
Samuel Chukwueze
Task 1 - Serie A
- Leroy Sane 84
- Stanislav Lobotka 84
- Memphis Depay 84
- Thomas Muller 84
- Fabinho 84
- Casey Stanway 84
- Serge Gnabry 84
- Griedge Mbock 84
- Aurelien Tchouameni 84
- Luis Alberto 84
- Ruben Neves 84
Cost: 20,500
Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Lina Magull: 87
- Lea Schuller: 86
- Yan Sommer: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Desiree Scott: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
Cost: 60,000 coins
Ibrahima Sangare
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87
- Lucas Chevalier: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Lina Magull: 87
- Lea Schuller: 86
- Yan Sommer: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Gabriel Megalhaes: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
Cost: 125,000 coins
Interestingly, the EA FC 24 Samuel Chukwueze and Ibrahima Sangare Showdown SBC items will get upgrades based on the results of the AFCON final. The one on the winning side will get +2 in-form upgrades, so if you're completing only one challenge, you should make your pick carefully.