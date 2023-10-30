EA FC 24 Mykhailo Mudryk Showdown SBC - Cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

The Mykhailo Mudryk Showdown SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and players can add a special card for their respective Ultimate Team squad. This is the first Showdown promo card introduced to Ultimate Team, and it comes ahead of the showdown between Chelsea and Tottenham. This is a perfect opportunity for players to get a new card that doesn't require any reliance on packs.

All you need to do is complete the tasks from the challenge according to their given terms and conditions. The first job is to estimate the possible cost that will be determined by the fodder. The best way to gauge the price is by analyzing the tasks of the Mykhailo Mudryk Showdown SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Mykhailo Mudryk Showdown SBC tasks

The Mykhailo Mudryk Showdown SBC is relatively simple compared to some of the other challenges that have been released as part of the Centurions promo. There are two tasks with their given terms and conditions. You must complete both before unlocking the special card for your team.

A new Showdown SBC is available in Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

Task 1- Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Mykhailo Mudryk Showdown SBC will cost about 140,000 coins to complete if you buy all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce the price using cards in your Ultimate Team collection. Unlike Showdown SBCs released in the past, the latest one is available for the next seven days.

This gives you enough time to grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. You will get various packs based on your weekly performances, which can provide more fodder. These cards will reduce the completion cost of the SBC and help you save coins.

Is the EA FC 24 Mykhailo Mudryk Showdown SBC worth it?

After completing the challenge, you'll get an 85-rated LW item that can operate as an LM. The highlight stat of the card is its 93 Pace, which dovetails well with the Quick Step playstyle. Unfortunately, there are notable weaknesses as well, which is mostly to do with the mediocre shooting.

However, it's worth noting that the card can receive upgrades in the future. That will entirely depend on the result of the fixture between Chelsea and Tottenham. If Chelsea can manage to get a win, this Mudryk item will get +2 upgrades, which will significantly improve its existing stat. However, the completion cost is certainly higher than what it deserves in terms of stats and overall.