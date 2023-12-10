EA FC 24: Is the Premium Dynasties Pack worth it?

The Premium Dynasties Pack is one of the two special packs added to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team on December 9. Both packs are part of the ongoing Ultimate Dynasties promo that went live on Friday, December 8. The main selling point of both the additions is the boosted chances of getting a promo item. However, there's an important factor for you to consider, which is the higher cost.

There's no doubt over the fact that the chances of getting higher-rated items are far better from the Premium Dynasties Pack than ordinary packs. However, the higher price also means that you'll have to carefully evaluate the pack's worth before deciding to open it in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Premium Dynasties Pack contents

The Premium Dynasties Pack includes 36 different items, which includes one guaranteed Ultimate Dynasties card. All the other 35 items are Rare Gold players, all rated 80 or higher. Out of the 35 items, one of them will be rated 87 or higher.

Here are the odds of all the possible cards you can get from the pack:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 88+ Player - 70%

Ultimate Dynasties Player - 100%

Ultimate Dynasties Icon Player - 4.4%

This special pack will cost 275,000 coins or 2,000 FC Points to acquire, and it can only be bought once per account. All the items from the pack are untradeable in nature, so the cards can't be sold on the market.

Is the Premium Dynasties Pack worth buying in EA FC 24?

This is one of the rarest occasions when a promo pack offers a guaranteed special card. However, there are several Ultimate Dynasties cards that have dropped in their prices due to the pack being available. Moreover, some of these cards have very mediocre stats, and overall, there are far better alternatives that can be found on the market.

Additionally, with the pack being untradeable in EA FC 24, you will have to either use the cards in your squad or for completing SBC. Spending such a large amount of coins to get cards to be used as fodder makes very little sense.

The guaranteed chance of getting at least one promo card feels quite nice, and there are a few great items you can possibly find. These cards cost a lot more to acquire from the market, and finding them from this promo pack can be considered great returns.

However, if the Ultimate Dynasties item is one of the cheaper ones, the entire pack will be worth less than what you choose to spend for it. This is a pretty risky offering in every way, but this promo pack is one of the better offerings in terms of recent times.