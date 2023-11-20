EA FC 24 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC (November 20) - How to complete, cheapest costs, and more

The latest UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC is live in EA FC 24, bringing a two-tasked Squad Building Challenge for players to complete within the week. As the name suggests, the tasks in the challenge are based around the ongoing Women's UEFA Champions League, more specifically, commemorating a few of the upcoming matchups during the week.

Marquee Matchups are a fan-favorite when it comes to their in-game utility, as they give EA FC 24 players a chance to exchange old fodder for some much-needed packs. This article will be a short guide to completing the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC and provide possible solutions to help players efficiently finish the challenge.

The UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC is live for another week in EA FC 24

As mentioned before, cheap utility challenges that provide good rewards are always in demand. With the current FC Pro Live promo also ongoing, those looking to obtain one of the unique cards can get them by opening packs during the promo, and the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC can be quite a boon.

Here are the requirements for the Squad Building Challenge, with the estimated fodder cost of each task and the associated pack rewards listed below.

Task 1: Frankfurt v Barcelona

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from FC Barcelona: Minimum of 1

# of players from Bundesliga: Minimum of 1

Same Club #: Maximum of 5

# of Rare cards: Minimum of 2

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 22

Estimated Fodder Cost: 4,500 to 6,000 Coins across all platforms

Pack Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Task 2: PSG v Bayern Munich

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Paris SG: Minimum of 1

# of players from FC Bayern Munich: Minimum of 1

Same League Count #: Minimum of 4

# of Rare cards: Minimum of 3

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 22

Estimated Fodder Cost: 5,000 to 6,500 Coins across all platforms

Pack Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Possible solutions

Here's a possible squad that can be exchanged to complete the first task themed around Frankfurt's clash with FC Barcelona. At the time of writing, the estimated fodder cost of the squad is 6,000 coins.

GK: Kovar

Defense: Bea Beltran, Shaughnessy, Egan, Fresneda

Midfield: Ruben Sobrino, Tousart, Cata Coll

Forward: Raul Garcia, Guiridi, Hlozek

As for the second UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC task, here's a probable squad that EA FC 24 players can base their team on to complete the PSG v Bayern Munich challenge for about 6,500 coins.

GK: Ulreich

Defense: Picaud, Flach, Adarabioyo, Groß (Pascal Gross)

Midfield: Bissouma, Podolski, Uth, Philipp, Norgaard

Forward: Ings

EA FC 24 players who are going to attempt both the UEFA Marquee Matchups will also snag the group reward- one Premium Gold Players Pack, which is tradeable. Therefore, completing the whole Squad Building Challenge yields three quite useful pack rewards for about 12,000 in-game coins worth of fodder.

With the FC Pro Live promo going strong, players also stand a chance to pack one of the unique dynamic cards for their Ultimate Team squads by opening packs during the promo. All in all, the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC can yield a lot of nice rewards without a lot of investment from EA FC 24 players.