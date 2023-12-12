The Ultimate Dynasties promo is well underway in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Danish striker Emil Hojlund arriving as an SBC during the event. With the promo focusing on relatives who have played at the highest level of the sport, it comes as no surprise that new Manchester United recruit Rasmus Hojlund and his brother are also part of the promo roster.

This is a new concept introduced by EA Sports in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Lately, the developers have been coming up with creative ideas for special events, and the Ultimate Dynasties promo is no different. Not only is there an extensive lineup of special cards in packs, but there are also several player SBCs for gamers to grind, including the latest Emil Hojlund SBC.

Danish marksman Emil Hojlund is now available via an Ultimate Dynasties SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Manchester United recently secured the services of a young and promising Danish striker named Rasmus Hojlund. Despite failing to live up to the hype in the Premier League, he is amongst the top scorers in the UEFA Champions League. His brother, Emil Hojlund, also has a similar amount of hype surrounding his future.

The duo are now available as Ultimate Dynasties players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

This is the latest player SBC to be released as part of the promo, following in the footsteps of players like Lucas Hernandez, Justin Kluivert, and Zinedine Zidane. However, this is by far the most accessible and affordable special SBC released during the promo.

How to unlock Ultimate Dynasties Emil Hojlund in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The SBC to unlock this 85-rated special card consists of a single squad with a specific set of restrictions that gamers must adhere to. These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Players with minimum OVR of 85: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the starting eleven: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 14,000 coins, which is to be expected of a special SBC in the current state of the transfer market. This price is driven up by the requirements, needing an 85-rated item, but gamers can obtain an untradeable 85-rated or higher player from the latest 85+ Player Pick SBC or the 85+ Doube Upgrade.

Is it worth completing the Ultimate Dynasties Emil Hojlund SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The Ultimate Dynasties SBC is fairly easy and cheap to complete, but the card itself is not too desirable due to the footballer's nation and league. Being a Danish striker from the Danish league, it will be impossible to accommodate him into your starting lineup, making this SBC a waste of fodder in EA FC 24.