Fact Check: Does Free Fire OB38 low MB APK work? (MAX version)

Free Fire MAX is a highly popular mobile battle royale game, with millions of downloads on the Google Play Store and a dedicated player base that logs in daily. It is available for free download on both Google and Apple virtual storefronts, with a file size of 500-700MB.

Players who prefer to install the game on their devices often use APK files, which can be found on various websites with file sizes ranging from 40 to 60MB. However, some may unknowingly download fake APK files from these websites that can carry malware or viruses.

This article explores the availability of legitimate low MB APK download links for Free Fire MAX.

Is the Free Fire OB38 low MB APK version compatible with the MAX version?

Android device users have the option to acquire the game either through the Google Play Store or as an APK file.

Play Store (Image by Sportskeeda)

To obtain the game from the Google Play Store, players can navigate to the store and initiate a download which will install the game on the device, with an approximate size of 600-700MB.

To download the game as an APK file, players need to acquire an official APK download link, which can be found on reputable websites or forums. However, it's important to note that some websites may claim to have low MB APK links for the game, but these may not be reliable sources.

Free Fire official download page (Image by Garena)

Players should exercise caution when downloading the game as an APK file from unfamiliar websites.

However, it's essential to keep in mind that in addition to the APK file, players also require an OBB file, which is equally crucial to install and run the game successfully. The OBB file contains additional game data such as graphics and sound. Otherwise, it may not function correctly.

It's important to note that in order to fully run the game, players will need to allocate a minimum of 1GB of data, including the game and additional resources like maps and cosmetic items.

Free Fire resources (Image by Garena)

The websites claiming to offer 40-50MB download links for Free Fire MAX APK files are usually fake, and downloading them from these sites may expose the device to a virus or other malicious files.

It's always recommended to download the game from official sources or trusted websites to ensure the safety of your device and an optimal gaming experience.

Garena FAQ (Image by Garena)

These APK files may contain unofficial or modded versions of the game, which can lead to your account getting banned by Garena.

Not only will you lose access to your account, but you will also put your personal information at risk. It's important to always download the game from official sources or trusted websites to ensure the safety of your device and your account.

