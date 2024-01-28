G2 Esports vs Fnatic LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season Week 2 will feature G2 Esports vs Fnatic. The former is currently sitting in second place in the table after winning five matches and losing two matches in this split. Meanwhile, Fnatic has won four times and lost three times, which places them in fifth place.

The Regular Season has only two matches remaining for all teams. Importantly, only the top eight teams will qualify for the Playoff Stage, so every team needs to grab the wins. Notably, G2 has a higher chance of qualification even if they lose the next two games; meanwhile, Fnatic needs to secure at least one win to solidify their chance to qualify.

This article will thoroughly delve into the G2 Esports vs Fnatic matchup in the LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season and shed light on both teams' recent results and statistics.

G2 Esports vs Fnatic League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

G2 Esports started their LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season with two back-to-back victories. The entire team showed great gameplay on the Summoner's Rift and dominated the opposition. Following that, they have won three out of five matches, as they lost against Rogue and Team Vitality.

Therefore, G2 is certainly a strong team at the moment; however, the performances are not consistent. They fell against some of the weakest teams in the split. Notably, G2's star midlaner, Caps, is having an underwhelming season. Nevertheless, if G2 wants to compete for the regional trophy and the MSI 2024, they must step up greatly.

Fnatic, on the other hand, also started their LEC split with two consecutive victories. However, things fell apart soon, as they lost three of the following five matches.

Fnatic's top jungle duo, however, played exceptionally well. The coordination is precise, as are the objective controls. However, they must elevate their gameplay if they want to win against G2 and ensure their spot at the Playoff Stage.

As for the prediction, G2 is expected to win the series. That's mostly because the current meta heavily relies on the jungle role and G2's jungler, Yike, is possibly having the best performance in the region since the League of Legends Season 14 jungle changes.

Head-to-head

G2 and Fnatic played against each other 44 times. The former came out on top 26 times, while the latter grabbed 18 wins.

Previous results

G2 won their previous match against GIANTX in the LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season.

Alternatively, Fnatic lost their previous series against the MAD Lions KOI.

LEC Winter 2024 rosters

G2 Esports:

Top : BrokenBlade

: BrokenBlade Jungle : Yike

: Yike Mid : Caps

: Caps ADC : Hans Sama

: Hans Sama Support: Mikyx

Fnatic:

Top : Oscarinin

: Oscarinin Jungle : Razork

: Razork Mid : Humanoid

: Humanoid ADC : Noah

: Noah Support: Jun

Livestream details

The date and times for the LEC Winter 2024 clash of G2 Esports vs Fnatic are as follows:

PT : January 28, 10 am

: January 28, 10 am CET : January 28, 7 pm

: January 28, 7 pm IST : January 28, 11:30 pm

: January 28, 11:30 pm KST: January 29, 3 am

To watch the matchup live, visit the following websites:

Prominent League of Legends streamers will also host the LEC Winter 2024 co-streams.

