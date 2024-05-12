G2 Esports vs PSG Talon League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage will pit G2 Esports against PSG Talon in the loser's bracket. This matchup will decide the subsequent fixtures of the tournament. The loser will be eliminated. Meanwhile, the winner will proceed to the next round and face off against Top Esports.

This article will shed light on both team's recent statistics and predict who will emerge as the winner after considering important variables.

G2 Esports vs PSG Talon at League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage

Prediction

G2 Esports, in its first game at the MSI, faced off against LCK second seed T1. Many analysts predicted that T1 would stomp G2 and easily proceed to the next stage. However, the latter subverted expectations with stellar performances throughout the series.

Despite losing the series 2-3, G2 sent a clear message that it was capable and ready to fight any team in the MSI. However, team ADC, Hans Sama, was the only one who struggled to perform.

Meanwhile, PSG Talon also shocked the world following a phenomenal team performance against Bilibili Gaming. The latter was expected to dominate the series, but PSG Talon almost won against arguably the best team in the League of Legends MSI 2024.

The Taipei-based team lost the series 2-3, with its Midlaner Maple shining as the standout player. He went toe-to-toe against Bilibili's knight.

Thus, both G2 and PSG are looking quite strong at the moment. So, any clutch performance or unique picks can make a difference. That said, fans can be certain that it's going to be competitive.

Prediction: PSG is expected to win 3-2 against G2.

Head-to-head

G2 and PSG have clashed three times, with the former prevailing on one occasion, while the latter came out on top twice.

Previous results

G2 lost its previous game 2-3 against T1 in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage.

Similarly, PSG Talon also suffered a 2-3 loss against Bilibili Gaming in the same stage.

League of Legends MSI 2024 rosters

G2

Top : BrokenBlade

: BrokenBlade Jungle : Yike

: Yike Mid : Caps

: Caps ADC : Hans Sama

: Hans Sama Support: Mikyx

PSG Talon

Top : Azhi

: Azhi Jungle : JunJia

: JunJia Mid : Maple

: Maple ADC : Betty

: Betty Support: Woody

Livestream details

The G2 vs PSG Talon series in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage is set to start at the following times:

PT : May 11, 9 pm

: May 11, 9 pm CET : May 12, 6 am

: May 12, 6 am IST : May 12, 9:30 am

: May 12, 9:30 am Beijing CST : May 12, 12 pm

: May 12, 12 pm KST: May 12, 1 pm

Those who want to catch the G2 vs PSG matchup live can go to the following channels:

