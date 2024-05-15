5 games you should try out after completing Animal Well

Animal Well has become a massive success in a short time since its release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game has undoubtedly impacted the indie scene, showing that indie titles deserve respect and recognition in the gaming industry. After getting a 10/10 from Steam with an overwhelmingly positive reception, fans are happy with their purchase.

After finishing Animal Well, the gamers are looking for something similar to play as this Metroidvania-style game has intrigued many newcomers. We can't blame these players for wanting to try a similar lineup of games as Animal Well because the game is incredible. Here are five games that look and feel similar to Animal Well.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

These games will remind you of Animal Well when you pick up your controller.

1) Rain World

Rain World is both difficult and cute (Image via Videocult)

The beautiful colors of Animal Well are one of its key attractions, which is Rain World also has. This 2D platformer is a single-player adventure where you play as a slugcat on a hunt. Not only are you required to defeat difficult enemies, but you are also supposed to become a difficult foe for enemies.

Your character in Rain World is in a post-apocalyptic setting where you have to survive while scavenging for food and using your spear to enemies at a distance. Rain World is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. This Metroidvania title also has a souls-like feel, making your journey in this broken ecosystem as difficult as Animal Well.

2) Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight is a masterpiece in the Metroidvania genre (Image via Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight was developed by Team Cherry for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, and Xbox One and released in 2017. This 2D platformer is extremely difficult and can easily make players smash their controllers on the wall. In Hollow Knight, you are on a path where you explore ruined kingdoms while fighting all kinds of insects on your adventure.

This side scroller is appreciated even today for its hand-drawn visuals and excellent atmosphere design, which will pull you into its world in no time. You will find Hollow Knight's difficulty spectrum and color palate similar to Animal Well. The game is filled with difficult fights and challenges that will ask you to constantly be on your toes.

3) Dead Cells

Dead Cells in an Action-platformer (Image via Motion Twin)

Dead Cells was developed by Motion Twin and released in 2018 for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and smartphones. The game has been labeled a masterpiece by many fans and critics, making it a must-play metroidvania title for many. It is an action-platformer single-player game with rogue-lite mechanics that will test your skills on every path you take.

Dead Cells has you exploring castles that keep changing while you are in a souls lite combat which is difficult but fair. There are no checkpoints on your journey, so choose your moves wisely or you will die repeatedly. This difficulty in combat and the action-platformer aspect of Dead Cells make it a great game to check out after finishing Animal Well.

4) Hades

Hades was one of the most successful indie games of 2020 (Image via Supergiant Games)

Hades was developed by Supergiant Games and released for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series in 2020. Based on Greek mythology, this game was a breakout hit of 2020 and was deemed a masterpiece by players worldwide.

This hack-and-slash RPG will see you slashing away your enemies in a satisfying combat loop. Not only will you be invested in the story of this dungeon crawler, but you will also be intrigued enough to check out the recently released Hades 2. The hand-drawn art style of Hades will be eye candy for the players who loved their time in Animal Well.

5) The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire looks exceptional in its level design (Image via All Possible Futures)

The Plucky Squire is an upcoming 2D and 3D puzzle platformer for PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series, and PC. While there is no confirmed release date for this action-adventure title, we are surely looking forward to its cute and cartoony art style. The Plucky Squire will require you to switch between 2D and 3D realms to save and fight your enemies.

This game's unique choice of art design has become its main attraction. Even though The Plucky Squire is not out yet, the solving elements from the game to progress in the story feel similar to Animal Well. These environmental puzzles in both games make them similar, making The Plucky Squire an easy pick for the fans of Animal Well.