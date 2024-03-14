Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks: New boss Golem Captain and Golem Guard drop materials

The recent flood of Genshin Impact leaks shared two new enemies that will likely be introduced in the version 4.6 update. One of them is a normal boss in the overworld and is supposedly called the Golem Captain. It is speculated that it will also drop ascension materials for Arlecchino. The other enemy is rumored to be an elite enemy called the Golem Guard, and defeating it will drop new items for weapon ascension.

Here's everything players need to know about the new Golem enemies and drop items in Genshin Impact 4.6.

NOTE: The following info is based on the beta leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks show two new Golem enemies

Based on the beta leaks, Genshin Impact 4.6 will likely add two new types of enemies in the overworld. Golem Guard, as the name suggests, is a golem that looks like a knight and holds a greatsword. They also look slightly similar to the Black Serpent Knights in The Chasm: Underground Mines.

Defeating the Golem Guards will drop the following items:

Ruined Hilt

Splintered Hilt

Still-Smoldering Hilt

Berserker Artifact Set

The Exile Artifact Set

Instructor Artifact Set

Traveler Doctor Artifact Set

The Ruined/Splintered/Still-Smoldering Hilt drops are new weapon ascension materials. It is also worth adding that Travelers will need them to level up Arlecchino's signature weapon.

The other overworld enemy is a normal boss called the Golem Captain. Unlike the Golem Guard, this one is a centaur, holding a shield with its left hand and a Sword with its right. Since the upcoming overworld boss carries a shield, it might make a challenging enemy that is difficult to kill.

Defeating the Golem Captain will drop the following materials:

Fragment of a Golden Melody

Agnidus Agate Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Prithiva Topaz Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Berserker Artifact Set

Instructor Artifact Set

Prayers for Illumination Artifact Set

Adventurer Artifact Set

Gladiator's Finale Artifact Set

Wanderer's Troupe Artifact Set

Fragment of a Golden Melody is a new boss material to level up a character in Genshin Impact. Additionally, it is speculated to be the ascension material for Arlecchino. Luckily, the Golem Captain also drops the Agnidus Agate Pyro stones, so Travelers won't have to fight other world bosses to obtain the Pyro gemstones to max ascend The Knave.

