Hanwha Life Esports vs Dplus KIA LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

In the League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage Week 2, Hanwha Life Esports and Dplus KIA will go head-to-head. Both of the teams possess a multitude of talented players. It is worth mentioning that Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) currently holds the third position in this tournament with a record of 3-1, whereas Dplus KIA stands in seventh place with a commendable record of 2-3.

Ahead of their matchup, this piece will thoroughly explore HLE and Dplus KIA's recent statistics and performances.

Hanwha Life Esports vs Dplus KIA LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Hanwha Life Esports has made a plethora of changes to their League of Legends roster before the new season. They now have a superstar team with the addition of top, jungle, and support players. HLE won three consecutive series in the initial stage against DRX, Freecs, and FearX.

However, when they faced one of the strongest squads in the world, T1, HLE had an underwhelming performance. T1 dominated the series and showed great prowess against HLE's top-notch players. HLE's team fighting was a mess, and the players didn't have good individual performances either.

As for Dplus KIA, they also started the LCK journey with high expectations for the new squad. The team now has a new top, jungle, and an ADC player. They won the first series pretty convincingly. However, Dplus lost three of their next four series.

Notably, Dplus' new ADC, Aiming, is having a poor tournament with underwhelming stats and early-game performances. Moreover, the team struggles quite a bit when fighting for late-game dragon or baron fights.

The matchup between HLE and Dplus will be pretty interesting to witness, as both teams are having a bittersweet split right now. As for the prediction, though, HLE is expected to win the series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

HLE and Dplus KIA played against each other a total of six times. The former won two times, while the latter prevailed four times.

Previous results

HLE lost their previous series 1-2 against T1 in the LCK Spring 2024.

On the other hand, Dplus lost the series 0-2 against the Kwangdong Freecs.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

Dplus KIA

Top : Kingen

: Kingen Jungle : Lucid

: Lucid Mid : ShowMaker

: ShowMaker ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: Kellin

Livestream details

The dates and times for the HLE vs Dplus KIA matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage are as follows:

PT : February 2, 2:30 am

: February 2, 2:30 am CET : February 2, 1:30 am

: February 2, 1:30 am IST : February 2, 4 pm

: February 2, 4 pm KST: February 2, 7:30 pm

If you want to watch the clash live, go to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

There are also various LCK co-streams hosted by well-known LoL content creators you can watch.

