Honkai Star Rail: How to get Research Points in the Critter Pick event

There is a flagship event for each Honkai Star Rail update, and the one for version 1.6 is called Critter Pick. There are a lot of elements in it, such as quick quests and a special nurturing mechanism that creates new species. With the latter, you can combine specific types of critters in the Lifeform oven, creating Special Mutations in the process.

After creating a few creatures, you become used to the entire procedure, even though it can be a little confusing at first. You can make entities with three uncommon creation goals by completing the Critter Pick Nurture event quest, which provides more explanations about the creation method.

This article will explain the process of obtaining Research Points at the Honkai Star Rail Critter Pick event.

How to get Research Points in the Critter Pick event in Honkai Star Rail

Once you finish the Honkai Star Rail mission, When the Stars of Ingenuity Shine Trailblaze Continuance, you can access the Critter Pick Nurture event quest.

In the following part, we will guide players on how to get these Research Points in this new event.

Research Points are awarded to you as you acquire new qualities and unusual specimens when nurturing creations.

When you come across a newly discovered mutated specimen, you can earn Research Points.

Obtaining new Base Traits will also grant you Research Points in Honkai Star Rail.

For more guides, updates, and news related to this gacha title, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.