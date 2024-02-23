How to get 165 free Dragon Medals in Clash of Clans

Free Dragon Medals in Clash of Clans is a coveted currency available and used during the ongoing Dragon Festival. They can be employed to obtain exclusive in-game items such as Frozen Arrow Hero Equipment and Dragon Warden skin from the in-game shop.

Supercell has decided to reward players with 165 free Dragon Medals in Clash of Clans to celebrate their participation in the Dragon Festival. It's also worth noting the studio offered 150 medals at the beginning of the event.

However, these medals can only be used till February 24, so players need to urgently acquire and employ them before that deadline. Keeping that in mind, this article provides the link to get 165 free Dragon Medals in Clash of Clans, along with a few troubleshooting steps if you face any difficulty in acquiring these medals.

What are the steps to acquire 165 free Dragon Medals in Clash of Clans?

Expand Tweet

Here are steps to secure these elusive Dragon Medals:

Click on this link to redirect to the 165 free Dragon Medals on the Clash of Clans redemption page. Select the "I have Clash of Clans" button to progress further.

Go to Trader Shop to purchase event souvenirs or any other items from the acquired medals.

Possible Troubleshooting for any errors

Expand Tweet

If you encounter difficulties accessing the reward, despite following the above steps, follow these troubleshooting tips that might solve your issue:

Update the title: It's essential to ensure that your Clash of Clans game is updated to the most recent version on your device before attempting to claim the reward. Updating the game beforehand can significantly contribute to a seamless redemption process by fixing any bugs or glitches. Use a different browser: Sometimes, the browser you are using might be the culprit, causing hindrances in redeeming rewards. Use an alternative browser like Chrome as it might facilitate your redemption process. Additionally, ensure your browser is updated to the latest version to address any compatibility issues. Alternate devices: If the reward remains unredeemed despite attempting the above steps, consider accessing the redemption page from a different device, such as a tablet or smartphone. Switching devices might circumvent any device-specific issues and increase the likelihood of successfully claiming the reward.

In conclusion, the prospect of acquiring 165 free Dragon Medals in Clash of Clans presents an irresistible opportunity for players to elevate their gaming experience to new heights. By following the outlined steps and acting swiftly, you can amass this in-game resource and unlock rewards.

Check out more articles on Clash of Clans:

How to use Firecrackers and Azure Dragon in Clash of Clans || How to master the Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event || Is the Clash of Clans Frozen Arrow upgrade worth it?