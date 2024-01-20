How to get all Reverse 1999 Home Practice event rewards

The Reverse 1999 Home Practice event rewards are highly coveted by the game's community. The first event to feature in Journey to Mor Pankh (the first phase of the version 1.3 update) has brought the time-limited Home Practice to the game. With amazing bonuses in sight, players are keen to check out the awesome side quest soon to be featured in the title.

This article explores different aspects of the event and aims to help you grab all the Reverse 1999 Home Practice event rewards.

Reverse 1999 Home Practice event schedule

Per official news, the Reverse 1999 Home Practice event goes live on January 19, 2023, and will run until February 1, 2024. It features 240 Clear Drops and plenty of other growth materials for you.

However, do note that the Reverse 1999 Home Practice event will only be available for players who have completed “In Our Time," the main campaign.

Complete guide to collecting all the Reverse 1999 Home Practice event rewards

The Reverse 1999 Home Practice event gives players a better look at their other arcanist friends. A suitable overall strategy can be:

All the Trial Characters are Insight 3, LV 30 with complete portrays and LV 60 Psycube. Thus, you should focus on using the trial characters.

You should also focus on combining cards to higher levels since those spells, once cast, can deal 50/100% more damage.

Here are different tutorials to complete different trials for rewards

While reading the game's beginner's guides for different trials, you will read about some 3-star skills and their powers. To avoid confusion, do note that you need to merge two similar 1-star spell cards to make it a 2-star card, and merge two 2-star cards to make it a 3-star card for enhanced power.

Critical Hit Trial

The Critical Hit Trial is the first trial of the Home Practice event (Image via Bluepoch)

Lilya, Tooth Fairy, Charlie, and Blonney can create an amazing team to get the most out of the first trial in the Reverse 1999 Home Practice event.

The ideal strategy for this trial is to deal extra Critical Damage and Critical Rate with higher-level spells. Combine different cards to reach those levels and cast the spells accordingly.

Lilya and Blonney are two champions with a high Critical Rate. Adding Tooth Fairy to the team will help you take down enemies faster with her Critical Resist Rate, and the team can easily deal max DMG with the full Critical Rate. You can learn more about Tooth Fairy in Reverse 1999 using our build guide.

Lylia deals 700% Reality DMG with her Small Trick skills, while her Crosswind Takeoff attack can deal 160% Reality Damage at a 1-star level, which can go up to 400% Reality DMG when using her ultimate.

With the 3-star Aerial Maneuvers card also dealing 375% damage, Lylia and Blonney become a formidable pair in an environment where the Critical Rate is +20% when a round begins and stacks up to +100%.

Poisoning Trial

Poisoning Trial's environment inflicts [Poison] status on players (Image via Bluepoch)

The ideal team for this trial is Jessica, Kanjira, Sotheby, and Bkornblume.

Since it is set in an environment where the Stage Buff inflicts [Poison] status for two rounds and all inflicted [Poison] status extends for two extra rounds, champions with the ability to inflict the same on enemies will thrive in the Poison Trial.

Therefore, while Kanjira's first skill deals 300% Mental DMG to all enemies, using the Hey, Punji basic incantation skill can be more helpful. This Kanjira skill will deal up to 450% Mental DMG and will also inflict [Poison] status for two rounds, making it the perfect skill to use in this environment. Check out our Kanjira build guide in Reverse 1999 to learn more about the champion.

Furthermore, Sotheby can also inflict [Poison] status with her Triple The Dose skill. Upon reaching three stars, this skill can deal 200% reality DMG to two enemies while inflicting [Poison] status for five rounds, which can become deadly in this environment.

When you add Jessica and Bkornblume to this team, things get harder for opponents. Jessica’s White Blankie deals with 450% Reality DMG after reaching three stars. It also deals an extra 100% Reality DMG when the target is already suffering from [Poison].

Bkornblume’s Uninvited Reviewer skill will deal another 550% Reality DMG to the target and will either inflict [Seal] for two rounds or reduce their Moxie by two points if the target is immune to [Seal].

Shielding Trial

Shielding Trial in the Home Practice event will require some good support champions (Image via Bluepoch)

The best team for this trial in the Reverse 1999 Home Practice event is Shamane, Centurion, Tennant, and Sweetheart.

In this trial, the environment grants a 50% damage bonus and a 25% extra penetration rate for each attack if the caster possesses a shield. Consequently, skills such as Sweetheart's 'A Good Dream Tonight' and the 'DUD,' Shamane's 'Apprentice’s Dance,' Tennant's 'A Sincere Heart,' and Centurion's 'Victorious General' can prove immensely helpful.

While Shamane’s Apprentice’s Dance deals 450% Reality DMG after reaching three stars, her Spirit Medium can reduce Reality and Mental DEF by 15% on all enemies for two rounds at a 3-star level. This can be very useful, considering the environment for this trial.

While Sweetheart’s A Good Dream Tonight deals 400% Reality DMG, 3-star DUD can deal 500% Reality DMG to a single target, which becomes 550% DMG in this environment.

Extreme Trial

Extreme Trial will take things to the extreme in Reverse 1999 Home Practice event (Image via Bluepoch)

The ideal team for this trial in the Reverse 1999 Home Practice event will be a team consisting of Eternity, Pickles, Balloon Party, and Sonetto.

The stage is set in an environment where, for every 10% HP lost, your attacks will gain an extra 20% DMG. At the beginning of each round, it loses 20% of its current HP and heals 30% of Max HP when taking lethal DMG for the first time.

Eternity’s Odd Story in Exeter skill deals 300% Reality DMG, and the 3-star Purse of Vigor skill deals 500% Reality DMG while reducing 10% of the caster's current HP, making her a great fit for this environment.

Pickles’s ultimate skill (Hedonism Implement) can deal 300% Mental DMG at three stars, and his other spells help lower the character’s HP to help him get the best out of this environment.

Ballon Party’s ultimate skill, namely Coughing Weirdo, can retrieve 40% of the total HP for all allies, making him a perfect support for this team. Also, Sonetto can deal massive damage while casting her spells, making this team unbeatable in the Extreme Trial of Reverse 1999 Home Practice event.

Healing Trial

Healing Trial in the event is set in a stage that helps players retrieve health (Image via Bluepoch)

The team for this trial will be a combination of Medicine Pocket, Ms. Newbabel, Matilda, and Bkornblume.

This environment in this trial of the Reverse 1999 Home Practice event provides a Stage Buff of 100% Healing. Once the Heal incantation is cast, allies will enjoy an extra 20% DMG Bonus +20% that can stack up to 100%. Therefore, this stage might require some top-tier support.

Bkornblume can deal 550% reality DMG with her single target skill, Uninvited Reviewer. Her Watch Your Sleeves attack can deal 335% Reality DMG to two enemies at a 3-star level, and her 3-star ultimate can reduce all enemies' defenses by 25%.

Ms. Newbabel also has great taunting skills in The Future is Near and vast damage-dealing skills in Old Idea. Matilda is also a formidable damage-dealer on this team. However, Medicine Pocket’s healing and debuffing skills in Alchemy Ware and Inherent Habit, and Ms. Newbabel’s ultimate skill's protecting abilities can become the key factors for players in this trial.

Moxie trial

Moxie Trial is an amazing challenge set in a unique environment (Image via Bluepoch)

The environment for this trial provides an extra 20% DMG bonus for every Moxie owned by spellcasters.

Therefore, Melania’s Silent Takedown skill at 3-star level that not only gains one Moxie but also deducts one from the enemy and the Clockwork Rats skill that helps her gain extra Moxie will be crucial for this stage in the Reverse 1999 Home Practice event.

Once the Moxie situation is under control, use the high damage dealing An-an Lee and Diggers and their buffing and debuffing skills. Dikke and his damage dealing Maverick Judge (skill 1), Power (skill 2) skills, and health retrieving ultimate (Justice) will also increase your chances of winning encounters.

The Reverse 1999 Home Practice event went live in the turn-based title after its January 18, 2024 version update. Feel free to check out our other articles for more game-related guides.