Sign up for Exborne Playtest now if fighting with mysterious creatures in a high-tech armored suit in a post-apocalyptic world is what you dream of. The gaming community has been elated since the cinematic trailer for the multiplayer tactical shooter title from Sharkmob arrived in early December 2023.

The community is now looking for ways to sign up for Exborne Playtest. This surge has come about after renowned leaker and dataminer, Sarge (X/@SargeOP_), mentioned in a post on May 9, 2024 that the Playtest is arriving soon.

A guide on how to sign up for Exborne Playtest, system requirements, and more

The process to sign up for Exborne Playtest is fairly simple. To do so, you will have to head to Exborne's official website and complete your registration.

Here is a complete guide on how to sign up for Exborne Playtest:

Step 1: Head to the official website.

Click on the Playtest Signup program.

Select your country and click on Next.

Select your Date of Birth (format yyyy/mm/dd) and click on Next.

Enter your email address, click all the checkboxes, and then click on Start.

Enter your Discord ID and click Next.

Enter your Steam ID and click Next.

Finally, answer some simple questions, like your preferred gaming device, and game type to complete the process.

Sharkmob has stated that players who are selected for the Playtest will be informed via a confirmation mail. You can confirm your registration once the page appears at the end of the confirmation email.

Now you know the process to sign up for Exborne Playtest, so the next inevitable question is: What are the title's system requirements?

System requirements for Exborne Playtest

Here is the system requirements for Exborne (Image via Sharkmob)

The official website clearly mentions the minimum system requirements for the Exborne Playtest. They are as follows:

CPU: Intel Core i5-9500 or above / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or above

Intel Core i5-9500 or above / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or above GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8 GB) or above / AMD RX 6700 XT (12 GB) or above

NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8 GB) or above / AMD RX 6700 XT (12 GB) or above RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage type: SSD

SSD Storage space: 40 GB

40 GB Operating System: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Exborne invites you to fight mysterious creatures in the environmentally unstable southwestern US. You must scavenge, craft, and fight for your survival in a land being torn apart by the apocalyptic forces of nature.

