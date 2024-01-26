How to unlock the EA FC 24 Katie McCabe TOTY Honorable Mentions card for free?

EA Sports has released the 2023 Year in Review 2 objective in Ultimate Team, which offers the EA FC 24 Katie McCabe TOTY Honorable Mentions card upon completion. This is the second such objective to be released during the ongoing promo and provides some amazing packs as well as an incredible card.

2023 was a great year for football, with some amazing upsets, historic achievements, and monumental performances. The developers have celebrated these occasions by releasing the 2023 Year in Review 2 objective. Its requirements match the theme of the ongoing promo, and this inclusion offers the EA FC 24 Katie McCabe TOTY Honorable Mentions card as a reward.

All tasks to unlock the EA FC 24 Katie McCabe TOTY Honorable Mentions card

Similar to Granit Xhaka's objective item, the EA FC 24 Katie McCabe TOTY Honorable Mentions card can be unlocked by completing the Year in Review 2 objective. This can be done in various game modes, such as Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Champions. The objective contains four individual segments, each with their own challenges:

Task 1: FC Barcelona treble

FC Barcelona Femini secured a notable treble in June 2023. Win three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a minimum of seven Liga F players in your starting eleven. Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack and 1,000 XP.

Task 2: Sevilla's 7

Sevilla won the Europa League for the seventh time in their history in 2023. Score seven goals using La Liga players in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of four La Liga players in your starting eleven. Earn an 80+ x 2 players pack.

Task 3: Messi in Miami

Lionel Messi and his new club Inter Miami CF won the Leagues Cup in August 2023. Play three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of five MLS players in your starting eleven. Earn an 82+ x 2 players pack.

Task 4: Kane's Class

Harry Kane made the move to Munich and delivered three hat-tricks in his first 10 Bundesliga matches for his new club. Score three goals in three separate matches using Bundesliga attackers in Squad Battles on minimum semi-pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 83+ x 2 players pack.

Is it worth unlocking the EA FC 24 Katie McCabe TOTY Honorable Mentions card

The EA FC 24 Katie McCabe TOTY Honorable Mentions card itself is certainly enticing due to her amazing all-rounder stats and attributes. However, the objective itself is made even more worthwhile due to the availability of various packs and some valuable seasonal XP for the latest season in Ultimate Team.