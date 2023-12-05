Imaginary character tier list for Honkai Star Rail (December 2023)

Four characters wield the Imaginary element in Honkai Star Rail, and as each follows a different path, they excel in dissimilar fields. The element houses this space odyssey's one of the best DPS characters and healers.

As the title's meta changes a little, Trailblazers might wonder which are the best characters wielding the Imaginary element. For those who are curious, this article places every Honkai Star Rail Imaginary character in a tier list based on their performance.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and rely on the author's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail Imaginary character tier list for December 2023

Imaginary character tier list for December 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

The image above showcases every playable Honkai Star Rail Imaginary character placed from SS to A tier. Each unit's performance is thoroughly examined without considering Eidolons for an equitable judgment.

SS tier

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier dominate the meta of Honkai Star Rail and are extraordinary. The Imaginary characters in the SS tier are,

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Luocha

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is one of the best DPS characters of this space odyssey. His skill can enhance his basic attack up to three times, allowing him to deal greater damage to adversaries. With proper equipment, Imbibitor Lunae can easily vaporize opponents.

Luocha is one of the strongest healers in this turn-based battler. The ability to provide constant heals to team members allows him to be placed in this tier. His ultimate can deal Imaginary damage and dispel a buff from all opponents.

S tier

Welt (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail character in this tier is phenomenal but requires a team to shine on the battlefield. The Imaginary character who deserves to be in this tier is

Welt

This seasoned member of the Astral Express can deal massive damage to enemies and debuff them simultaneously as he treads on the Path of Nihility. His ultimate can deal Imaginary damage to all enemies on the battlefield and imprison them for a turn. Welt can deal additional damage when hitting a slowed opponent that scales with his ATK stat.

A tier

Yukong (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is excellent but gets overshadowed by other units excelling in the same field. The character in this tier is:

Yukong

Yukong specializes in providing buffs to her team members as she hails from the Path of Harmony. She requires significant investment to leave a strong impression on the battlefield. Her kit feels less polished than the other Harmony characters, but when placed in a team tailored to her, she can prove herself useful.

For more guides, updates, and news related to this space odyssey, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.