Is 2K making the next FIFA video game? Exploring all news and rumors

Recent rumors have emerged on social media about publishers 2K being involved in the prospective developments of the next FIFA video game. Technically speaking, the FIFA video game series has continued, but in a different fashion altogether. Earlier in 2023, EA Sports decided to change its title from the iconic name to EA FC after a breakdown in negotiations with football's world governing body.

However, a rumor also emerged last year that 2K, the name behind brands like NBA 2K series, is in talks to make the next FIFA video game. A few days back, certain tweets started indicating that the rumor was bearing fruit, but when analyzed properly, it appears that there's not much substance.

Has 2K confirmed making the next FIFA video game?

To develop and continue the FIFA video game series, any publisher/developer will require a license from football's world governing body. This license is the very reason why EA Sports can no longer use the "FIFA" brands on their product anymore.

In 2023, FIFA head Gianni Infantino stated his ambitions of developing a new game that fans can enjoy. Naturally, FIFA isn't known for video game development by any stretch of the imagination, and it has to be done by someone with suitable expertise.

At this point, there has been no fresh development, irrespective of the latest rumors, from the end of either FIFA or 2K, at least in the public domain. While there could be a potential partnership between the two, it's yet to be made official to the global gaming community.

Is FIFA 25 in development?

Once again, if a new FIFA video game is being developed as of writing, it's being done in secrecy. No official record states that 2K has reached an agreement with FIFA, without which a new title of such massive scale is unlikely to be developed.

However, there could be an alternate case where 2K could be developing the next FIFA video game and may have already reached an agreement to do so with FIFA. If that's the case, it will be interesting to find out when the involved parties do make it official.

The official status of the next FIFA video game, as of now, remains highly uncertain. It will remain so until either FIFA or the new developers, whoever they are, come forward with a public announcement.

There are chances that fresh rumors could emerge in the upcoming weeks or months, which could finally evolve into an official announcement. As for the recent rumors, there's not much substance or truth backing them up.