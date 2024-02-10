Is the EA FC 24 Future Stars Nebula pack worth it?

The Future Stars promo is underway in the world of Ultimate Team, and the EA FC 24 Future Stars Nebula pack is now up for grabs in the Store for gamers to test their luck. This is one of the multiple special packs added to the game during the release of the event, allowing fans the opportunity to try and get their hands on one of the new special cards.

Store packs have become a major aspect of every promo released so far in the game cycle. These offer some amazing chances of yielding new and exciting player items, while also providing loan versions for fans to try out. The EA FC 24 Future Stars Nebula pack is no different, but the price of the pack will make many wonder whether it is worth buying the pack or not.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What does the EA FC 24 Future Stars Nebula pack contain?

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Nebula pack will be available in the Ultimate Team Store for the next week up till February 16 and can only be opened once. It contains 30 rare gold players rated 81 or higher, with ten guaranteed to be rated 84 or higher. It also contains two Future Stars loan player picks. All items are tradeable and the loans are for ten games each.

These are the pack probabilities of obtaining various card types based on their rarity:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 88+ player: 76%

Team of the Week player: 52%

Future Stars player: 43%

Future Stars Icon player: 2.3%

These are some of the best odds of obtaining a brand-new EA FC 24 Future Stars card in Ultimate Team. However, the 315,000 coin/ 1500 FC points price tag of the pack has left many confused.

Is it worth purchasing the EA FC 24 Future Stars Nebula pack?

Unlike most other special store packs released so far in the game cycle, the EA FC 24 Future Stars Nebula pack is tradeable. This means that the contents of the pack, except the loan player picks, can be sold in the transfer market. However, the coin value of the pack is still rather extortionate. 315,000 coins is a very large sum in the current stages of the game, and it will be very difficult to turn a profit or even break even by selling the contents of the pack.

The pack is only worth purchasing for gamers willing to indulge in microtransactions to buy FC Points. This would actually give them better value for their money in comparison with some of the other EA FC 24 special packs added to the game so far, as the tradeable nature of the pack makes it easy to turn FC Points into coins.