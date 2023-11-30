Is Gangs of Sherwood on Nintendo Switch?

Gangs of Sherwood will be out for consoles and PC in a couple of hours at the time of writing, and will bring co-op action to modern gamers. With that said, will the new action game from Appeal Studios make an appearance on Nintendo's latest hybrid console? This question is particularly pertinent as the Nintendo Switch has become a favorite among developers, who have brought all kinds of games to the portable device.

So, can Nintendo fans enjoy the dark yet whimsical action of Gangs of Sherwood on the go?

Gangs of Sherwood is not available on the Nintendo Switch

The third-person co-op action game developed by Appeal Studios only targets the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms for release. There is no confirmation from publisher Nacon about a possible launch on the Nintendo Switch either. So, as it stands now, Nintendo players will be missing out on the game.

All things considered, Gangs of Sherwood does not seem to be demanding from a visual or technical standpoint. Built atop Unreal Engine 4, it is very much last-gen in its design, and does not seem to push any technical boundaries. Furthermore, the levels are fairly linear as well. So if there is a future port in the works, it should pose no issues on paper.

The Nintendo Switch has also shown its dated hardware to be competent enough as we have some very technically impressive titles on the platform. The list includes offerings such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Hogwarts Legacy — both of which feature much bigger and richer open-world environments. Furthermore, the co-op-friendly nature of Gangs of Sherwood also makes it a great fit for the handheld system.

For now, Switch players will have to look elsewhere. With the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, there is a greater chance of seeing this game arrive for the red team as well. After all, publisher Nacon is no stranger to the system in terms of support. They have many titles already available on the Nintendo Switch as well as more in the pipeline, such as the upcoming racing game, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

However, that's something to wonder about in the future.

What other co-op action games are on Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch's hybrid aspect as well as detachable Joy-Cons allow players to indulge in co-op anywhere they want and anytime they desire. This has resulted in a slew of exciting co-op games, both new and old, being launched for it. Some solid examples include:

Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition: Nintendo's iconic Legend of Zelda series meets Koei Tecmo's beloved Musou formula in the enhanced Nintendo Wii U port.

Nintendo's iconic Legend of Zelda series meets Koei Tecmo's beloved Musou formula in the enhanced Nintendo Wii U port. Monster Hunter Rise: Battle aggressive monsters and protect Kamura Village from the rampaging threat with, in 1-4 player co-op action.

Battle aggressive monsters and protect Kamura Village from the rampaging threat with, in 1-4 player co-op action. Cuphead: It doesn't get better than this tough-as-nails 2D platformer shmup featuring the iconic Cuphead and Mugman in hand-drawn 1930-40s cartoon animation.

Aside from these, there are many other co-op games on the the handheld that players can try out while they wait for Gangs of Sherwood to make an appearance on it.