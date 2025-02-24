Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Fifth Commandment side quest

The Fifth Commandment in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a side quest that involves solving a series of murders tied to the past of a woman named Katherine. As bodies pile up, you’ll need to investigate crime scenes, interrogate suspects, and uncover a hidden truth that runs deeper than it first appears.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about The Fifth Commandment quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete the The Fifth Commandment in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The starting location of the quest (Image via Deep Silver)

This quest begins in Kuttenberg City at the Hangman’s Halter Tavern, where you’ll find Katherine, the quest giver. However, you must first complete Main Quest 16: Into the Underworld before the quest becomes available. Katherine suspects that someone is targeting her contacts, and she needs your help to find out who is behind the killings.

Investigate the Corpse

Your first objective is to examine the victim’s body, which is located in the northern cemetery of Kuttenberg. Carefully inspect every clue to form an understanding of the circumstances surrounding the murder.

As you conclude the examination, you’ll have the option to speculate whether the killing was linked to Katherine. The evidence suggests otherwise, indicating there may be a deeper mystery at play.

Speak with the Gravedigger

Talk to all the witnesses to get an idea of what happened (Image via Deep Silver)

The local gravedigger, who either lingers around the burial site or retreats to his home at different times of the day, holds some useful information. However, he won’t share information freely. You’ll need to persuade him through dialogue, with speech-based checks being the most effective approach.

Talk to Alice’s friend

A grieving young woman was seen mourning Alice, one of the victims. You can find her inside the morgue near the body. Speak with her to learn more about Alice’s past and whether she had enemies who might be responsible for her murder.

Find Lumir

Your next lead is a man named Lumir, another investigator who has been looking into these killings. You’ll find him at a house nearby, but he’s too hungover to be of much help. If you have a Hair o’ the Dog potion, you can give it to him to sober him up instantly. Otherwise, you’ll need to wait until he recovers.

Once he’s coherent, he’ll provide you with crucial background information on the previous murders. If you speak with Lumir before thoroughly investigating the crime scene, some objectives may be skipped, as he already knows a lot about the case.

Look into Jarka’s history

To learn more about a key figure named Jarka, visit the cemetery again and speak with Father Prokop. If you push him for details, he’ll reveal that he cared for Jarka in the past and will even suggest a suspect. However, this revelation won’t trigger any immediate changes to your objectives.

Investigate Stanya the alehouse maid

Get all the information to stitch together the plot (Image via Deep Silver)

Next, make your way to the Hole in the Wall tavern. The innkeeper, Mole, may have valuable information, but he won’t share it freely. You can either bribe him or use persuasion to get him to talk.

Through this conversation, you’ll hear the name William again and be directed to a Charcoal Burners camp south of the city. At the camp, locate a bald man named Barton. If you successfully convince him to talk, he’ll reveal that Stanya is hiding in the area.

Speak with Stanya to gather additional clues. If you press her further with persuasion, she’ll provide additional details and contradict earlier claims that William was responsible for the murders.

Learn about Zdena the Thief’s fate

Find a man named Strnad, who may have answers regarding Zdena’s disappearance. He won’t cooperate easily, so be prepared to either fight him or use your Compassion skill in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to extract the information.

Strnad will reveal that Zdena attempted to sell stolen goods to a man at a mill south of Bylany. Head to the mill and locate Pint, who is willing to share what he knows.

Pint will direct you to a ford near the mill where Zdena was last seen. When you arrive, search the water near a large boulder to uncover a basket. Continue up the hill, where you’ll eventually find Zdena’s body. Examining it will reveal a signet ring, it's an important clue.

Interrogate William the Minstrel

Now that multiple people have mentioned William, it’s time to track him down. You’ll find him at the Black Horse Tavern. Once again, persuasion plays a key role in making him talk, though intimidation is the easiest route.

After discussing everything with him, the evidence suggests that William is not the murderer. You can confidently tell him that you believe his innocence in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Report Back to Lumir

After exhausting all leads, return to Lumir to piece together the puzzle. When discussing the case, ensure that you select dialogue options related to von Grolle, as this family is central to the mystery. At the end of the conversation, formally accuse the von Grolle family in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

(Optional) Infiltrate the von Grolle Residence

If you choose to infiltrate their estate, you’ll need a convincing cover story. Speaking with Servant Thaddeus at the entrance offers two potential disguises: a sword-fighting instructor or a doctor. If you choose the sword-fighting ruse, you’ll need to defeat Hendl von Grolle in a duel to gain his trust.

Once inside, proceed to the second floor and search the young von Grolle’s bedroom. Pick the lock on the chest beside the bed to retrieve an item labeled Trophies from Victims.

Confronting the Murderers

With undeniable proof in hand, return to Lumir and Katherine in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The final confrontation will reveal that Mandelina von Grolle and Servant Thaddeus were behind the killings.

During the final battle, you’ll have to engage Thaddeus in combat while the others handle Mandelina. If Thaddeus disappears mid-fight, he may have glitched outside, but he should still be marked as an objective.

Deliver Justice

After the battle, speak with Katherine one last time to interrogate Mandelina. You will then have a choice: execute her immediately or turn her over to the bailiff for judgment. Regardless of your decision, the case is now closed.

Your final step is to check in with Lumir, marking the successful completion of The Fifth Commandment side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Rewards

150 Groschen

Kuttenberg Knight Shield (if you correctly identified the true murderers)

By following this walkthrough, you’ll be able to uncover the truth and deliver justice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

