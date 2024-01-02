Monster Hunter Now completes January event lineup

It appears Niantic heard the community’s plea for more events, as it has announced the complete January event lineup in Monster Hunter Now. An official X post on January 2, 2024, features all the special events of this month. With the recent addition of new monsters, the playerbase would be excited to see what their favorite game has lined up for them in the first month of 2024.

This article will go through the complete Monster Hunter Now January event schedule.

Monster Hunter Now January event schedule

After the initial success of Monster Hunter Now, Niantic has been surprising the community with different events. Let's look at the official event schedule for January 2024.

Qualily’s Special Quest

Qualily's special event will bring some amazing rewards for you (Image via Niantic)

The event will launch on January 12, 2024, at 5 pm IST and end on January 18, 2024, at 11:59 am IST.

All hunters must be at HR 11 or above and will have to compete in these time-limited event quests. You can obtain items to use later for equipment upgrades like Dragonite Ore and Carpenterbugs. You can also get scarce items like Monster Bone+ and Zenny.

Descent of the Azure King

While Qualily's Special Quests are recurring events in Monster Hunter Now, Descent of the Azure King is a new one that has some amazing rewards. Starting on January 15, 2024, this event brings Azure Rathalos to Monster Hunter Now for the first time.

Ending at midnight on January 21, 2024, this event will have some Special Quest rewards for gamers. The appearance rates of Rathalos and Azure Rathalos will be boosted over the weekend.

If you have completed Chapter 13 and unlocked Rathalos hunts, Azure Rathalos will appear in low numbers in different forest habitats around you throughout the event.

Rathalos and Azure Rathalos will appear more frequently in forest habitats, but you have to be a hunter of HR 11 and above to fight against them during this event over the weekends.

Bandaro and Radoban Week

Bandaro might arrive in MH Now this January (Image via Niantic)

This event will arrive on January 22, 2024, at 9 am IST and conclude on January 28, 2024, at 11:59 am IST.

Only hunters who are HR 11 and above can participate in this event. You can only encounter Banbaro in swamp habitats and Radobaan in desert habitats more frequently after reaching HR11 in this event.

However, note that even the official website states that these event details are subject to change.

MH Now is the latest addition to Niantic's Monsterverse titles. Follow us for more related guides, tier lists, and more.